Home News The Meloni government, the news of today 19 October
News

The Meloni government, the news of today 19 October

by admin
The Meloni government, the news of today 19 October

These are feverish hours for the birth of the new government. After Berlusconi’s shocking utterances made yesterday to reporters – in the head the statement “I reconnected with Putin, he sent me a very sweet letter”, for the leader in pectore Giorgia Meloni, who has not yet released any statement, the puzzle of the executive has become even more complicated. The two boxes that give the most problems are Tajani for Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice which according to Berlusconi “will certainly go to Casellati” while Meloni has always had Nordio in mind.

Meanwhile, the election of the President’s Office will be held today at 2 pm.

The background I – Berlusconi without brakes, furious Meloni suspends everything and even Tajani is back in the balance
Background II – Gasparri presents a bill against abortion. The Democratic Party reacts: “Unheard of”

Updates hour by hour

See also  Pavone Canavese, the 12-year-old Flaminia wins the Young Festival and flies to the Cantagiro

You may also like

Manitalidea, former chairman of the Incarnato board acquitted

The Provincial Forest Defense Index issued two orders...

Gasparri already under attack on the anti-abortion front....

Ciriani confirmed FdI group leader in the Senate,...

The Shaanxi Provincial Delegation Discusses the Work Report...

Cortina transport to Dolomitibus, SeAm drivers on the...

Comprehend the great achievements and learn the strength...

New government, from consultations to the oath: the...

The news center of the 20th National Congress...

The drone war crosses a new threshold with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy