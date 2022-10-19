These are feverish hours for the birth of the new government. After Berlusconi’s shocking utterances made yesterday to reporters – in the head the statement “I reconnected with Putin, he sent me a very sweet letter”, for the leader in pectore Giorgia Meloni, who has not yet released any statement, the puzzle of the executive has become even more complicated. The two boxes that give the most problems are Tajani for Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice which according to Berlusconi “will certainly go to Casellati” while Meloni has always had Nordio in mind.

Meanwhile, the election of the President’s Office will be held today at 2 pm.

The background I – Berlusconi without brakes, furious Meloni suspends everything and even Tajani is back in the balance

Background II – Gasparri presents a bill against abortion. The Democratic Party reacts: “Unheard of”

Updates hour by hour