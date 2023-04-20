The members of the Cric took over the Governorate

At 10 in the morning yesterday, it was evident how hundreds of members of the indigenous reservations of Risaralda arrived in several Willys jeeps from Marseille, Mistrató, Belén de Umbría, Guática, Balboa and Apía, to express their nonconformity regarding the situation of the education that is lived in the ancestral territories, since there are several points to be discussed in this topic and for which the students have been in cessation of activities since April 7.

Marco Fidel Guasarabe, president of the Regional Indigenous Council of Risaralda (Cric), exposed the demands of the communities he represents: “Since April 5, we informed the departmental Secretary of Education and the Ministry that the indigenous people of Risaralda were entering ‘Educational Emergency ‘, we as authorities made the regular channel that first was the agreement to form a team to speak with the secretary, we have not had a response of the commitments and neither did he pay attention to the call of the traditional authorities of each reservation.

The situation of teachers

As reported by Guasarabe, all the teachers who are in the territory are indigenous and they are all speakers. “At this moment we have, if we talk about the entire population, more than 5,000 indigenous people in schools and colleges, which is why we ask the Ministry of Education to please study the number of students in each territory and we also ask that there be the appointment complete some teachers who are provisionally”.

This is the infrastructure

“In any case, we cannot ignore all the work that Dr. Víctor Manuel has done, because it has been one of the governors who has worked hard to remedy some needs of the indigenous peoples, but for that same situation we need these requests to be heard. by the Ministry that has abandoned us”, continues the president.

Regarding the list of requests that they have been demanding from the national education portfolio, the indigenous leader says that they have ignored it, because it has been more than 15 days since the Ministry has in its hands the deficiencies that they manifest and they have not been given no kind of response. In the seventh Indigenous Congress, it was requested to review the infrastructure of schools and colleges, because they are not suitable for children to be there. “As president of the Regional, I cannot wait for a wall in poor condition to fall on the students and we have loss of life and then the State comes to take responsibility for the situation, I ask you to please make a work team before a catastrophe”.

What they hope to get

“The indigenous people have gotten tired of doing things through legal channels, they don’t listen to us and because of that same situation the territory decided to go to Pereira, because they want to make sure for themselves and find out, because the base says they no longer believe in the indigenous leaders, given the lack of answers and that is why they have come to listen to the governor and the Ministry”. The slogan is not to return until these representatives who are requesting are present, that is why they arrived with the plastic, the pots, the firewood, until they have answers.

The indigenous representative ended the interview with the fact that they have also had problems with school transportation, because they lack 50% of the coverage. “It’s a lot to talk about.”

The PAE is not enough for everyone

In Colombia, a lot of fabric has been cut off from the subject of school feeding and the contractors who earn the preparation and distribution of it. In the territories the situation is the same, it is enough for some and not for others, to which Guasarabe comments: “an education with hunger is not education. At this time we do not have an expanded plan.

Data from the Secretariat

Secretary Leonardo Gómez, several days ago, expressed in response to the requests of these people that “From the Governor’s Office, special attention is paid to these communities that have been forgotten for so many years and that have suffered from state disabilities, because there are delays mainly in matter of educational infrastructure throughout the department, which has been tried to correct in the last three years. We are calling the national government together, because we have a deficit of 151 classrooms in indigenous territories and that is why we are presenting a $21 billion project that will be invested solely in the infrastructure of indigenous schools and colleges.”

Cipher

$1,300 million will be invested in educational infrastructure by the Government this year, according to the secretary, to which are added the 40 repaired classrooms.

Given

The Secretary of Government Israel Londoño and the Secretary of Education Leonardo Gómez, just returned to the city today, after the soccer match for the Copa Libertadores.