During the night of Saturday, January 14, thousands of spectators were eager to support their favorite candidate in front of their televisions watching the award ceremony for Miss Universe 2023. The coronation, the words of the presenters, the translators and Other events that occurred during the gala sparked thousands of reactions and memes on social networks.

During this renowned beauty pageant, thousands of Colombians were very active on social networks, especially on Twitter, giving their opinions on what was happening at the event. Many of these comments made reference to the costumes of the candidates, their statements and who they wanted to be the winner.

One of the most mentioned topics was the elimination of Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizábal, who failed to advance to the round of the first five finalists. The beauty queen was one of the public’s favorites and was considered one of the most beautiful, so this fact caused great disappointment among users.

“Mafe did not lose Miss Uiverse, Miss Universe lost her”; “Mafe, you didn’t win, but you are the queen of Colombia and the queen of all hearts. What a wonderful and beautiful woman. You are the best of pride!”; “Mafe deserved that Crown too much and as always, they robbed us,” were some of the comments.

Additionally, the RCN channel received hundreds of criticisms for the constant mistakes made by its translators, since his english was not very fluent. According to the viewers, the beauty queens gave extensive statements and the translations were made late, with confusion in some words and were wrongly summarized.

During the broadcast, the translators were switching between them and trying to correct their mistakes to provide a better service to the public, but their efforts were in vain, since that did not save them from the constant ridicule they received on the internet.

However, these were not the only aspects mentioned by Internet users. Many of them were dissatisfied with the triumph of Miss USA, In addition to talking about the changing rooms that some candidates had, which became a reason for ridicule and they made funny memes.