The memes left by the alleged alien invasion

The memes left by the alleged alien invasion

An invasion of memes on social networks has left the alleged alien approach.

The TikTok user known as “The Time Traveler” has drawn attention in recent days by warning of a supposed alien invasion for today, March 23. According to him, a massive abduction of around 8,000 people would take place to be taken to another habitable planet and thus save humanity from a hostile alien species that comes to reclaim Earth.

However, the day has passed without any kind of alien invasion but social networks were invaded by memes for the event that never happened.

It should be remembered that the Tiktok user @radianttimetraveler, known as Eno Alaric, became popular by claiming that he was a time traveler from the year 2671, revealing some predictions about the future of humanity but none have come true.

Meanwhile, on social networks, the memes about the supposed alien invasion have not been long in coming. Users have created funny images that reflect the mood that is lived in these moments.

We share some funny memes:

