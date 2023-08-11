The memes left by the defeat of Atlético Nacional in the Copa Libertadores

Disappointment. That felt the fan of National Athletic after seeing how his team lost the return match against Racing in Avellaneda, despite arriving with a two-goal advantage, after the 4-2 win at the Atanasio Girardot, which had fans of the purslane club excited, but who at finally collapsed.

A lapidary three to zero that left Nacional eliminated from the Libertadores Cupafter the good group phase that signed, qualifying early on date 5. However, the bad game that was seen in several passages of the previous semester, was present in ‘the cylinder’ of Avellaneda in Argentina.

With a goal from Roger Martínez in the first half, National Athletic He started losing in the first part, which already had the series just one goal away from going to penalties, however, the intensity of the game did not stop, by Racing, which was a claw machine, against a very unfocused team purslane.

During the second half, things did not change much for Nacional, after in the first minutes of the match, Racing was already winning 3-0, with an own goal from Felipe Aguirre, who ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo (of loose performance)could not contain in the 5 with 50 of the purslane area.

The weak performance of Atlético Nacional

It is that there were several players who did not have their best night, starting with the named Aguirre, who did not have a very good defensive solidity, even before the own goal was given for the defeat of purslane. De Ossa and Jefferson Duque were also quite disconnected.

In addition, one of those who always stood out was the goalkeeper Castillo, however, he was involved in the second goal of the match, which meant the partial tie on aggregate for ‘La Academia’.

The elimination of Atlético Nacional left several memes

The advantage with which the purslane team arrived became the perfect excuse for Internet users to talk about what Nacional’s defeat was like in the Libertadores, since they were considered a favorite in the second leg, but ended up leaving with the frizzy hair made by the thousands of fans who accompanied the team in Argentina.

See the most outstanding memes of the defeat of Atlético Nacional:

