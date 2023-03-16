Home News The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires of the Libertadores
The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires of the Libertadores

The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires of the Libertadores

Humor is always present in the conjunctural moments of the country, sport is no exception. Millionaires will have a way to go in international competition thanks to their confirmed position in the South American, which they will face from the group stage.

Elimination of Millionaires

Paulinho, executioner of the Colombian team, who also scored the goal in the 1-1 draw in Bogotá in the first leg, today scored at 48 and 80 minutes. Hulk put the icing on the cake in 87.

The discount was Fernando Uribe in replacement time.

2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group stage of the Libertadores

In front of some 45,000 spectators and with arbitration by the Argentine Fernando Rapallinithe Belo Horizonte formation went out to look for the victory from the first minutes, but the Bogotá team was granite behind and responded with counterattacks.

The team led by Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet lost midfielder Otávio after eleven minutes due to an injury, who had to be replaced by Allan.

However, they kept up the pressure on Álvaro Montero’s goal, mainly with arrivals from Hulk and defender Mauricio Lemos, who had the clearest opportunity before the break.

At the beginning of the second half, when the teams were just settling in, Hulk crossed from the right side so that Paulinho, with a header, scored the first goal of the game.

After the goal of ‘Galo’ (rooster), the Colombian coach Alberto Gamero advanced the lines and the game became more balanced, with Millonarios led from the defense by the Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas, who from his zone generated the majority of attacks .

See also  Patent box, the "double track" solution arrives on the table in Palazzo Chigi

On minute 80, Patrick crossed for Paulinho and the former Bayer Leverkusen player signed his header double to give the fans a breather.

The seal of classification came after 87 minutes, with Paulinho leading the attack in which Hulk, with a Chilean average, converted the third to the delirium of the fans.

Hulk, however, will not be in the first game of the group stage because he accumulated three yellow cards in a row and his place must be taken by the Chilean Eduardo Vargas.

Millonarios scored the discount at 92 minutes after a false start by Otávio, taken advantage of by David Silva, who enabled Uribe.

The former player of the Brazilian clubs Santos and Flamengo thus put the final 3-1, but insufficient for the interests of Millonarios.

