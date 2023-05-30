The memes left by the first chapter of MasterChef Celebrity

MasterChef Celebrity lit its stove at night this Monday, May 29, with a new season that promises to excite Colombian viewers, who have enjoyed each of the previous versions of the format in which actors, singers, comedians, influencers and even priests will face each other to get a spot and advance in the competition.

The reality show has become one of the most watched formats on national television, since since its first season in 2018, the cooking show has evolved and grown with new ideas that have managed to capture the attention of viewers who are happy to connect again with the adventures and challenges of the participants.

In this version, Some of the celebrities that make up this edition are: Luces Velásquez, Julio César Herrera, Francisca Estévez, Marcela Benjumea, Daniela Tapia, Álvaro Bayona, Diego Sáenz, Carolina Acevedo, Karoll Márquez, Juan Pablo Barragán, Adrián Parada, Father Walter Zapataamong others who were very excited and happy to be part of the most famous kitchen in the country.