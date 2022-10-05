Home News The men’s team Hong Kong team loses and still advances, Zhang An’s two wins are hard to stop the United States from being eliminated |
Original title: The men’s team Hong Kong team lost and still advanced, Zhang An’s two wins are hard to prevent the United States from being out | The ranking of each group is attached

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships entered the fifth match day, the group matches were all over, and the men and women’s team top 16 and the knockout match had already occurred.

For the men’s team, there was an accident in Group C. The Hong Kong team of China lost to Romania in 5 sets. The Hong Kong team led 2-1 in the first three sets. Afterwards, the top players of the two sides played against each other. Huang Zhenting was overturned by Ionescu with a 2-1 lead. Wu Boyan lost to Szokos 2-3 in the final set. However, although they lost the game, it did not affect the final ranking of the Chinese Hong Kong team. The Japanese team ranked first with 4 consecutive victories. The Chinese Hong Kong team surpassed Romania in the small points calculation and ranked second, and Romania ranked third.

In Group B, the French team defeated India 3-0. The Lebrun brothers played well. In the first set, his brother Alex Lebrun scored the first point for the team 3-0, and then Felix, who played straight, · Lebrun beat India’s Ghana Sekaran 3-0. This victory also allowed the French team, the German team and the Indian team to form a “chain set”. Through the calculation of small points, the French team came first and the German team and the Indian team ranked second and third.

Men’s team results on October 4:

Group A

China 3-0 Thailand

Slovenia 3-0 USA

Group B

France 3-0 India

Germany 3-0 Uzbekistan

Group C

Japan 3-1 Hungary

Romania 3-2 Hong Kong, China

Group D

South Korea 3-0 Saudi Arabia

Egypt 3-1 Czech Republic

Group E

Sweden 3-0 Poland

England 3-0 Australia

Group F

Brazil 3-0 Slovakia

Denmark 3-1 Portugal

★Men’s team ranking

In the women’s team, the Chinese team once again contributed a “9-0” score. In another competition in the same group, the Puerto Rico team defeated the US team 3-2. Zhang An played well in this campaign, and she won Danielle in a row. And A. Diaz got two points, but due to the lack of teammates, they still lost to the Puerto Rico team who won the game with team strength. In this way, the Chinese team and Puerto Rico queued in the top two, and the US team with 1 win and 3 losses stopped the group stage.

FemaleThe results of the group on October 4th:

Group A

China 3-0 Malaysia

Puerto Rico 3-2 USA

Group B

Japan 3-0 Uzbekistan

Hungary 3-0 Poland

Group C

Hong Kong, China 3-0 South Africa

France 3-2 Brazil

Group D

Korea 3-0 Iran

Thailand 3-1 Singapore

★Girls group ranking

