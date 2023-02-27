The stable of Maranello raised some eyebrows when the front wing of his new SF-23 featured the same concept as last year’s Mercedes that had been banned.

The front wing has a shorter nose that clings to the first flap and not to the main profile, but what caused quite a stir were the five flow diverters that were fitted to connect the mobile flap to the rest of the wing. But nothing new. I had already seen a solution like this from Mercedes at the United States GP in Austin. The wing mounts that were part of the latest upgrade package of the W13 which had immediately pricked up the ears of Nikolas Tombazistechnical manager of the FIA for single-seaters after having received requests for regulatory clarifications from several teams, as they believed that the W13 wing violated article 3.9.8 of the F1 technical regulation by claiming that the slots should not provide a direct aerodynamic influence, but they could be used “for mainly mechanical, structural or measurement reasons”.

Mercedes decided not to use that wing disputed in Texas and Mexico, only a week later, the FIA ​​deemed the solution illegal.

Ferrari’s use of the same design for its SF-23 caused quite a stir until it emerged that the regulations over the winter had changed to remove the need for them to be primarily for non-aerodynamic reasons.

That actually opened the door to what the Ferrariwith the team explaining that they have received full clearance from the FIA.

VASSEUR’S WORD

Speaking to select media including Autosporton the front wing situation that aroused the interest of rivals, the Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur he has declared: “When we launched the car with these kinds of parts, we were sure we had a discussion with the FIA. It was clear to them that it was fine. I’m not interested in the reaction of the other teams.”

Vasseur downplayed the importance of his team doing something others hadn’t thought of, as he said it was a fairly normal element of Grands Prix.

“It’s the F1 game”has explained. “Every year at the test you always have something to talk about. We’ll talk about something else in a week.”