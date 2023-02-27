Home News The Mercedes wing, now of the Ferrari SF-23, has become legal
News

The Mercedes wing, now of the Ferrari SF-23, has become legal

by admin
The Mercedes wing, now of the Ferrari SF-23, has become legal

The stable of Maranello raised some eyebrows when the front wing of his new SF-23 featured the same concept as last year’s Mercedes that had been banned.

The front wing has a shorter nose that clings to the first flap and not to the main profile, but what caused quite a stir were the five flow diverters that were fitted to connect the mobile flap to the rest of the wing. But nothing new. I had already seen a solution like this from Mercedes at the United States GP in Austin. The wing mounts that were part of the latest upgrade package of the W13 which had immediately pricked up the ears of Nikolas Tombazistechnical manager of the FIA for single-seaters after having received requests for regulatory clarifications from several teams, as they believed that the W13 wing violated article 3.9.8 of the F1 technical regulation by claiming that the slots should not provide a direct aerodynamic influence, but they could be used “for mainly mechanical, structural or measurement reasons”.

Mercedes decided not to use that wing disputed in Texas and Mexico, only a week later, the FIA ​​deemed the solution illegal.

Ferrari’s use of the same design for its SF-23 caused quite a stir until it emerged that the regulations over the winter had changed to remove the need for them to be primarily for non-aerodynamic reasons.

That actually opened the door to what the Ferrariwith the team explaining that they have received full clearance from the FIA.

VASSEUR’S WORD

Speaking to select media including Autosporton the front wing situation that aroused the interest of rivals, the Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur he has declared: “When we launched the car with these kinds of parts, we were sure we had a discussion with the FIA. It was clear to them that it was fine. I’m not interested in the reaction of the other teams.”

Vasseur downplayed the importance of his team doing something others hadn’t thought of, as he said it was a fairly normal element of Grands Prix.

See also  China's civil aviation draws the "14th Five-Year Plan" blueprint for more than 70 countries and regions to open air navigation by 2025 | Civil Aviation Administration_Sina Technology_Sina.com

“It’s the F1 game”has explained. “Every year at the test you always have something to talk about. We’ll talk about something else in a week.”

You may also like

The odyssey of wanting to get the American...

Accident in La Guajira left two dead

Casalbordino, nocturnal theft in a tobacco shop

Repairs to the Health Reform project

The U Comfamiliar committed to the education of...

Earthquake reported in Huila

The turnover exceeded 1.2 billion yuan!The first China...

62 immigrants die after shipwreck off Italian coast

buy the dip before the March-April bull momentum?...

First registered for the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy