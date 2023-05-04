The merchants, the security and the mayor

Tela has turned out to be cut since the small downtown merchants organized themselves in Pereira Segura, it is clarified that the small ones, because the big ones that are unionized in Fenalco, also had a meeting at the Hotel Abadía, on Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Gómez, the visible face of the so-called Veeduría, also flaunts the sayings and as a very popular one: “They did not count on my cunning”, he also came to that meeting to which he was not invited, but they did not tell him not to go either. . There he waited until he was the last to intervene, he introduced himself and according to what is heard in the audio of it, Mayor Maya says that he has indeed heard what Pereira Segura is about, but did not ask more.

One thing was clear from the beginning and that is that the merchants have never wanted to do justice into their own hands, but they had to group together given the situation of the Center. One of the key points in terms of security is lighting, because dark spots lend themselves to all kinds of activities, according to the mayor and the Secretary of Infrastructure, before the end of this administration, LED lighting between the streets will be in operation. 14 to 28 and from race 4 to 11, for a value of $5,500 million.

At the meeting, the mayor authorized Karen Zape to carry out a citizen culture campaign hand in hand with Fenalco, Acopi and Anato, for the issue of garbage, because this will improve the perception of cleanliness. The mayor threw questions to the representative of the cleaning company. What time does the garbage come out? since at least, the small merchants do not know this answer. And as always, there was talk of an increase in the number of frequencies, but in the same way it was accepted that there are critical points.

The mayor said that this administration exercises authority and that many times they have had to close a friend’s business establishment for not complying with the rules. The manager of the Movich Hotel also participated and said that the complaint of the visitors is that the bellboy in several hotels is the inhabitant of the street.

At least to the merchants that Luis Gómez represents, it seems to them that the administration lacks everything, because they do not see them doing the job, they are skeptical of these promises. “There was a commitment to another meeting in five weeks with Fenalco and Acopi to see the evolution of what was proposed,” Gómez pointed out.