The Colombian Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, assured that The end of the bilateral ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, announced on Sunday by the Government, is an ultimatum for the other three groups with which the Executive of Gustavo Petro agreed to this measure so that they show real gestures of peace.

“If the illegal armed groups mock the desire for peace of Colombians, It is the duty of the State to act forcefully in the protection and guarantee of the rights of the communities in the territories,” said Camargo, quoted in a statement from his office.

The official added: “The State cannot omit its duty to protect and guarantee the rights of people.”

The Government suspended this Sunday the bilateral ceasefire that he had been in force since the beginning of the year with the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal group in Colombia, after accusing that gang of attacking the Police and instigating the mining strike that has the northwest of the country in check.

Also read: Clan del Golfo says it has respected the ceasefire

“As of this moment there is no ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo. The public force must act immediately against the structures of the mafia organization,” Petro said Sunday night, in a message on his Twitter account, after announcing that “all military operations” against that group were reactivated.

The reason given is a “Attack with a rifle on the available force of the Police by the Clan del Golfo”but the Colombian government had been blaming this group, heir to the paramilitary United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), for instigating the mining strike in the Bajo Cauca area and affecting part of the departments of Antioquia and Córdoba all week.

As part of those actions, On Sunday, four trucks and two public transport buses were set on fire on highways in the region, as reported by the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria.

The Petition of the Ombudsman to the Clan del Golfo

In his search for total peace in Colombia, The president announced on December 31 a six-month ceasefire with the ELN guerrillaswith the FARC dissidents known as Estado Mayor Central and Segunda Marquetalia, with the Clan del Golfo and with the paramilitaries of the Sierra Nevada.

However, days later The ELN said that it did not join that pact because it was announced without having been agreed at the negotiating table that it has with the Government and unilaterally.

In that sense, Camargo recalled that the State must act forcefully and without hesitation in the face of the violent actions of the illegal armed groups against the communities and said that the lifting of the ceasefire must be accompanied by a greater state presence.

Besides: Petro would give way to the side in negotiations with the Clan del Golfo

“The armed groups are not demonstrating genuine gestures of peace nor have they expressed evidence evidence of respecting the civilian population since hostile actions continue (…) particularly against peasant, indigenous and Afro-descendant communities,” said the defender.

Therefore, he assured that “The State has the duty to repress with force all violent actions that violate the rights and civil liberties that affect peaceful coexistence (and) for this it must adopt effective and timely security measures to protect the population from attacks and violations of their rights.”