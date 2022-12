Guglielmo Vicario from Friuli, Empoli goalkeeper, is the winner of the Messaggero Veneto Sport 2022 award. The award ceremony was held on Monday 19 December at the Tavernetta in Remanzacco as part of the Nostri 11 evening promoted by the MV. “It’s a very strong emotion, I’m proud to be able to have such recognition”, said the goalkeeper connected via Skype (Petrussi video productions).

