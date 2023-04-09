Sudani Net:

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

The most important weather parameters

Sudan’s thermal depression, which covers most parts of the country.

Summary of yesterday’s weather

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 44.0ºC in the cities of Gedaref and Abu Naama, and the lowest temperature recorded this morning was in El Geneina, where it was 18.0ºC.

Weather forecast today

It is expected that the temperatures, in both extreme and minor parts, will gradually rise in most parts of the country.

Light rain is expected on the Red Sea coast and parts of West Kordofan and East Darfur states.

The expected highest temperature is 44.0 ºC in Gedaref and Abu Naama, and the expected minimum temperature is 18.0 ºC tomorrow morning in Port Sudan.

