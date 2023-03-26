The actor and comedian Xavier López, Chabelo, the longest-lived “boy” in Mexico, passed away this Saturday. The main information media continue to report the unfortunate death.

The also host accumulated a career of more than 40 years in television, where he acted in movies, hosted and participated in comedy and entertainment programs.

Xavier López, known as Chabelo, was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 1935, but to Mexican parents originally from León, Guanajuato. Although he was born in the United States, Chabelo grew up in León, moving to Mexico City at the age of 8.

Before venturing into Mexican television, Xavier López studied medicine, a career he abandoned to dedicate himself fully to comedy, acting and hosting, where he stood out for his emblematic family program En Familia con Chabelo. Their main mentors were Ramiro Gamboa, known as Tío Gamboín, who was the owner of the musical Carrusel program. In that space, Xavier López told a joke about a character named Chabelo, and that is how the curious name by which he is known until now arose.

The iconic Sunday program En familia con Chabelo began broadcasting on November 26, 1967 and was on the air for almost 50 years, when it ceased its transmission on December 20, 2015.