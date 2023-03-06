Home News The Mexican diva Christi Lux presents her first EP “MMXX” – EntornoInteligente
“MMXX” is the name of the new record work by the actress, singer and composer Light of Christan EP that includes 5 tracks and also includes important collaborations with artists such as Rafijah Siano.

Light of Christ who is considered one of the most important revelation artists of the new generation of urban music, on this occasion she surprises with an EP made with great enthusiasm, getting away from everything and concentrating on what she loves the most, making music.

“I have been planning this EP for a long time, the songs were already ready, I am too much of a perfectionist person so having this group of songs under one project means that I spent days and nights making sure that it was exactly what I wanted and could represent me. ” It states Light of Christ

The EP is accompanied by take care his latest recently released video clip, Lux has a series of conceptual videos worked closely with the theme of each song, Cuidadito can be seen on the official channel of Youtube of Light of Christ to the delight of his followers.

With this job Light of Christ she consolidates her passion for music and shows the hard work throughout her career with results that keep her today among the top urban artists in Latin America.

Follow her on her social media like @christiluxmusic

