The Mid-Autumn Festival hits the Teacher’s Day, the “teacher” is full of warmth and courtesy

Source of information: Anshan News NetworkRelease time: 2022-09-09Views:Second-rate

On the 10th, the Mid-Autumn Festival and Teachers’ Day collided with each other. On the eve of the upcoming “Double Festival”, many primary schools in our city carried out unique themed activities. The students combined their expectations of reunion with their grateful hearts, and sent warm gifts to teachers to celebrate the “Double Festival” and thank teachers.

The gifts given by the students of Xiangyang Primary School in Tiedong District to their teachers are full of “teacher” sentiments. They sent a long-planned surprise to the teacher, painted the most beautiful teacher in their hearts with brushes, and wrote the most sincere wishes. Principal Suo Ying painted by classmate Liu Zhongmiao is so amiable and amiable. The children said that every day they go to school, they can see the principal greet them and take their temperature at the school gate. It’s Teacher’s Day, so I drew a picture for the principal. With big eyes and a beautiful skirt, Mr. Yu Miao, who received the blessing, took the painting and asked happily, “Is it better than me?” Behind the portraits is a strong teacher-student relationship, full of love, and the warm blessings of the students melted the hearts of every teacher of Xiangyang Primary School.

Teachers from Yuejin Primary School and Chenguang Primary School in Tiexi District will spend a “green” Teacher’s Day. Chenguang Primary School put forward the slogan “No gifts on Teacher’s Day, only blessings”, and issued “Going with Love and Responsibility, Rejecting Gifts on Teacher’s Day, Be the Most Beautiful Morning People – Chenguang Primary School’s ‘Green Teacher’s Day’ Initiative” Book”. On the eve of Teacher’s Day, the students held colorful cards filled with warm greetings to send hugs and blessings to every teacher who entered the campus. Based on the principle of “seeking truth and being pragmatic, being diligent and thrifty, and being solemn and simple”, Yuejin Primary School’s Teachers’ Day activities carried out the signing activity of “Strive to be a civilized teacher, and refuse to accept holiday gifts” to guide students to express their blessings to teachers in a correct and healthy way. .

Tiexi Public Welfare Primary School launched a series of activities with the theme of “Welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival with a childlike heart and respect teachers’ kindness”, allowing all teachers and students to spend an unforgettable “Double Festival”. Under the guidance of teachers and professional pastry chefs, the students experienced the whole process of making moon cakes, which made the children both novel and excited.

Chenguang Primary School in Tiexi District launched the “Our Festival Mid-Autumn Festival” handmade colored mud mooncake activity. The students listened to Mid-Autumn Festival stories, admired the bright moon, tasted moon cakes, checked the production process of moon cakes, and learned more about the folk culture of traditional moon cakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Cultural charm. The children gave their carefully made “moon cakes” to the teacher to thank him for his kindness.

Tiexi District Experimental School launched the Mid-Autumn Festival theme activity “Whose Mooncakes are the Best”. In the art class, students draw moon cakes to express their good wishes for the Mid-Autumn Festival; in the practice class, they make exquisite colored mud moon cakes to inherit the traditional culture of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Minsheng Primary School in Tiexi District carried out the theme activity of “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Love the Mid-Autumn Festival”. In the practical class, the students learned about the traditional culture and customs of the Mid-Autumn Festival, made beautiful lanterns with waste materials, and spelled out the words “Twenty National Congress” and “Mid-Autumn Festival” on the playground with the lanterns in hand.

Shaw Primary School in Tiexi District held the theme activity of “Have a Hundred Flowers in Spring and a Moon in Autumn”. In the early morning of the 8th, colorful lanterns were hung in the reading corridor of the campus, and a riddle was hung under each lantern. The students guessed the lantern riddles on the Mid-Autumn Festival in groups of three or five, and shared the joy of guessing the riddles with each other.

Beidihao Primary School in Tiexi District launched an activity to celebrate Teacher’s Day. The principal sent festive blessings to all the faculty and staff, and encouraged and inspired teachers to be dedicated and enthusiastic about teaching and educating people. In addition, teachers and students also celebrated the “Double Festival” by reciting poetry, splashing ink, singing and dancing.

It’s common for teachers to award awards to students, but have you ever seen students award awards to teachers? On the eve of Teachers’ Day, students from Zhonghua Primary School and Chenguang Primary School in Lishan District had an opportunity to present awards to teachers. Zhonghua Primary School in Lishan District carried out the theme activity of “Welcome to the Mid-Autumn Festival with Childhood and Respect for Teachers”. The certificates and trophies hand-painted by the students were full of creativity, such as “Treasure Teacher”, “The World‘s Most Gentle Teacher”, “Wisdom Goddess”… various names The exclusive certificate of award made the teacher feel surprised and moved. Zhang Liang, a teacher at Chenguang Primary School in Lishan District, said: “This activity is very special and very creative. Students use their talents and talents to design awards independently from the teachers’ teaching style, personality charm, hobbies, etc. and present them to teachers. The certificate is novel and full of fun, and the teachers are very happy to receive such a special gift.”

Tongshan Primary School in Lishan District held Mid-Autumn Festival and Teacher’s Day celebrations full of traditional culture. Students made various forms of lanterns by themselves by looking up materials, and wrote their gratitude to the teacher on the lanterns and cards to express their gratitude.