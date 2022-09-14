The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday transportation ended successfully, and Hangzhou Railway Station sent nearly 850,000 passengers

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-14 07:47

Hangzhou Daily News This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is from September 9th to 12th, with a total of 4 days. The railway Hangzhou Railway Station sent a total of 849,500 passengers. Among them, the Hangzhou Railway Station under the jurisdiction of the railway station sent 72,200 passengers. The station sent 682,800 passengers, the Hangzhou South Railway Station sent 47,900 passengers, and the four stations of the Hangzhou-Huangzhou high-speed rail line, Fuyang, Tonglu, Jiande, and Qiandao Lake, sent a total of 46,600 passengers. The passenger flow is mainly to visit relatives, travel and short-distance commuting, and it shows the characteristics of concentrated passenger flow at the beginning and end.

In order to adjust the capacity plan in time and accurately implement “one map a day”, Hangzhou Railway Station has increased capacity by opening additional passenger trains, organizing reconnection of EMUs, etc., and resumed the operation of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Quzhou, There are 154 passenger trains in the directions of Nanchang and Hanghuang.

During the mid-autumn festival, Hangzhou Railway Station implemented local epidemic prevention and control measures and passenger service measures, strengthened the maintenance of equipment and facilities, and strived to improve the travel experience of passengers. The ticketing department strengthens the service guidance of the ticket hall, and does a good job in answering passengers’ inquiries; during the peak passenger flow period, the window function is dynamically adjusted to reduce the waiting time of passengers in line. Hangzhou East Railway Station has introduced 2 intelligent epidemic prevention and disinfection robots, which have functions such as epidemic prevention and sterilization, intelligent reminder, etc., and automatically perform disinfection operations at regular intervals. The task route covers areas such as the station entrance and waiting hall, and uses technological and precise prevention and control service measures. To ensure the safe and healthy travel of passengers. Hangzhou Railway Station and Hangzhou South Railway Station have strengthened communication and docking with local management departments, and made every effort to organize passengers on and off. Fuyang Station, Tonglu Station, Jiande Station and Qiandaohu Station of the Hangzhou-Huangzhou High-speed Railway Line will organize tourism passenger flow, and jointly carry out the “Holiday Guarantee Smooth” action with the local railway public security to ensure the smooth and orderly organization of large passenger flow. In addition, the “Zhijiang Xinyi” Lei Feng Service Station of Hangzhou Railway Station inherits the fine tradition of Zhao Hongwei’s service network class, practices the service concept of “ingenuity, service and quality travel”, and carefully provides high-quality passenger services. During the holiday, a total of 306 key passengers were served, effectively ensuring the warmth of passengers. travel.