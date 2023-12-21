The military and civilians work together to provide rescue and relief efforts – Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China

The military and civilians work together to provide rescue and relief efforts.

Warm and considerate medical services

People’s Liberation Army Daily reporter Zhang Leifeng Correspondent Guo Ziyang

“Where are you feeling uncomfortable?” “Be sure to pay attention to the wound.” “Get some ibuprofen for the uncle quickly.” On the evening of December 19, at the mass resettlement site of Caotan Village, Zhongchuan Township, Haidong Citizenhe County, Qinghai Province, Qinghai Armed Police Corps Hospital Doctors are working intensively to provide medical services.

The disaster-stricken area has a high altitude and cold weather. During the rescue process, officers and soldiers of the Corps discovered that the affected people lacked first-aid medicines. The corps hospital immediately organized a medical team and rushed to the rescue line with medicines.

“My wife has a knock on her leg, so it’s not convenient for her to come here. Look…” After learning that a woman had injured her leg, Zhang Yu, a military doctor from the physical therapy department of the hospital, picked up the medicine box and rushed over. Arriving at the tent, Zhang Yu carefully examined the woman, applied medicine, and gave her acupuncture treatment. Before leaving, Zhang Yu said to the people present: “We are here to serve you. If you need anything, just come to us!”

After an earthquake, the sooner psychological intervention is provided, the more likely it is to prevent the occurrence of mental illness. To this end, two psychologists from the hospital shuttled between various tents, carefully observing the emotions of the people affected by the disaster, and providing treatment and guidance for some people with stress reactions.

A young woman hid in a corner, frightened by the earthquake and unable to relieve her tension. “Sister, don’t be afraid, you will get better soon…” Psychologist Jia Ji came forward and talked with her about her past participation in disaster relief such as earthquakes and mudslides, and introduced the current lives of the recipients to ease her psychological pressure.

It is reported that during the period of medical services, medical staff of the hospital carefully diagnosed and treated the disease symptoms of the disaster-stricken people and distributed more than 80 types of medicines.

Along with the medical team, the Corps also dispatched more than 60 people to drive supply trucks and ambulances to Zhongchuan Township with disaster relief supplies to provide hot food and other guarantees for the affected people.

