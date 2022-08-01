The mission is extremely glorious, the journey to the stars and seas. On the afternoon of July 31, the theatrical performance of “The Military Flag Flying Red Hearts to the Party” Zhejiang Province to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was held in Jingshan Town, Yuhang District, Hangzhou City.

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Zhejiang Armed Police Corps, Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Yuhang District Party Committee and District Government, leaders of Jingshan Town and relevant departments, representatives of some officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in Zhejiang, some representatives of retired soldiers and Militia reservists participated in the event.

Caption: The scene of the art performance.Photo courtesy of Yuhang District

The theatrical performance “Flying the Army Flags and Hearts to the Party” in Zhejiang Province to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, through three chapters of “Hot-blooded Army Soul”, “Affectionate in Fish and Water” and “Sounding Drums of War”, presents a three-dimensional representation of the People’s Liberation Army listening to the Party’s command, serving the people, The glorious tradition of bravery and skill in combat warmly praised their willingness to be determined, dedicated, and extremely firm in their beliefs and responsibilities.

The performance kicked off with the majestic chorus “Army Song of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army”, singing a magnificent chapter of the original intention and mission. The songs and dances “A Good Boy Will Be a Soldier”, the recitation and dance “Hai Xia”, and the group “You Don’t Know My Youth” vividly interpret the red genes and heroic qualities, bringing the audience into the revolutionary era full of pride. The allegro “Seeing You Are Extraordinary”, the situational recitation “If You Have Love, There Will Be Spring”, and the singing and dancing “Walking Forward Hand in Hand” are all soulful expressions of the deep love between the people’s army and the common people, who share the same fate, share the same destiny, and are heart-to-heart. The scene song performance “Soldiers in “Zhe” and the drum music “Clanging War Drums” made the audience feel the mighty and majestic appearance of the People’s Liberation Army on the hot land of Zhejiang, and inspired infinite resonance. The chorus “Battle Hymn of the Strong Army” composed of retired veterans, active servicemen, non-commissioned officers and students, military cadres, militia representatives, etc., pushed the party to a climax. The event also specially invited nearly 30 choreographers and actors who retired from the army in the provincial cultural center to participate in the creation and performance. Many programs in Yuhang District participated in it, bringing together the power of literature and art and spreading the revolutionary spirit.

“A strong country must have a strong military and a strong military in order to achieve national security.” In recent years, Zhejiang’s cultural and tourism system has focused on the party’s goal of strengthening the military under the new situation, actively carried out cultural marching camp activities with the characteristics of the times, and strived to guide the majority of party members, cadres and people. The masses are the promoters and practitioners of the red spirit, and Yuhang District has also continued to innovate the brand of cultural support activities, forming a strong atmosphere of military-civilian integration and deep love between fish and water, in order to achieve the “two centenary” goals and realize the greatness of the Chinese nation. Revival gathers great power.

Correspondent Luo Yijie Gao Xiaoling Xinmin Evening News reporter Lv Qianwen

