THE MILITARY RESCUE A GIRL WHO WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER UNCLE IN THE EPP AREA « cde News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special envoy) Personnel from the Ombudsman for Children and Adolescents of Pedro Juan Caballero accompanied by members of the Joint Task Force proceeded to rescue a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her uncle who was denounced by their own relatives. Tactical vehicles were used for the rescue, since the area where the victim was located is considered to be under the influence of the criminal group calling itself the Paraguayan People’s Army.

The girl’s relatives arrived on Monday at the Public Ministry headquarters where they reported the incident and said they feared for the girl’s safety, since the attacker is a violent person and when he is under the influence of alcohol he usually threatens all the members of the the family. They asked that the victim be removed from the house where she was being kept against her will.

The Prosecutor’s Office, through a note, requested Brigadier General Narciso Domingo López Basualdo, of the Internal Defense Operations Command (CODI) to order the entry of the military into the indigenous community in order to locate and transfer the victim to the Pedro Regional Hospital. Juan Caballero so that she can be assisted.

In the course of the last few hours, due to the urgency of the case and the lack of response from the authorities, the defender of Children and Adolescents, Roseli Echeguren, accompanied by the General Defender Lorena Segovia, the indigenous expert Digna Morilla and the multidisciplinary team of the Public Defense went to the base of the Joint Task Force, in Arroyito and asked that the military accompany them to proceed with the rescue. The transfer from Arroyito was made by helicopter to an FTC base, near Cerro Guasu, from where the group later followed on board an armored tank to where the victim was.

The girl was taken to the Pediatric section of the Regional Hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was abused. Psychologists from the Ombudsman’s Office are offering psychological and anthropological support to the minor.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by tax disposition.

