The Millennium Ancient Capital Wenyun Yuanyuan Welcomes the Millennium Ancient Capital | Wenyun Yuanyuan Welcomes the Grand Meeting-Shaanxi Brand_China Business News

Original title: Learning from the past and knowing the future | The ancient capital of a thousand years welcomes the grand event

The China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province from May 18 to 19. President Xi Jinping will host the summit and deliver an important speech. Xi’an, the thousand-year-old capital with a long history, has once again become the focus of the world.

Let history speak, let cultural relics speak

Xi’an was called Chang’an in ancient times. Hehe Zongzhou, the majestic Qin and Han Dynasties, the majestic and prosperous Tang Dynasty… The long and profound history of Chinese civilization has left a brilliant cultural heritage here.

At the Mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shihuang, you can appreciate the power of dragons and tigers that unified the six kingdoms of Qin Dynasty; at the ruins of Chang’an City in the Han Dynasty, you can experience the grand scene of “the red dust is united, and the smoke and clouds are connected”; Heritage meets modern life in harmony…

“Let history speak, let cultural relics speak, while inheriting the achievements and glory of ancestors and enhancing national self-esteem and self-confidence, at the same time, keep in mind the setbacks and lessons of history, so as to avoid detours and make better progress.” In 2015, General Secretary Xi Jinping During the inspection in Shaanxi, I came to Xi’an Museum for inspection.

On April 13, 2022, the audience visited the female statues of the Tang Dynasty in Xi’an Museum.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

Xi’an, as the ancient capital of thirteen dynasties and one of the starting points of the ancient Silk Road, its unique historical and cultural heritage provides unique conditions for the construction of a “city of museums”. At present, Xi’an has 159 museums of various types, covering more than 40 categories such as comprehensive history, red revolution, natural science, and folk culture. The number of museum visitors exceeds 30 million every year. Going to museums is becoming a new fashion in the ancient city.

Find the “connection point” between traditional culture and modern life

The Xi’an City Wall, which was first built in the Sui and Tang Dynasties and expanded in the Ming Dynasty, is the oldest, largest and best preserved ancient city wall in China.

Under the Big Wild Goose Pagoda, the Datang Everbright City Scenic Spot, where the grand scenery of the Tang Dynasty and the modern landscape complement each other. “Miss Tumbler”, “Li Bai’s Poetry”, “Tang Tang Secret Box”… Tang style elements are integrated with creativity and immersion. Datang Everbright City has realized the development of “night economy” cultural and tourism consumption. Since the beginning of this year, the number of tourists here has exceeded 20 million people.

Xi’an Datang Everbright City (taken on January 28, 2023, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xiao

In September 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during his inspection of the Suide County Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Hall in Shaanxi: “We must adhere to the core values ​​of socialism as the guide, adhere to creative transformation and innovative development, and find the connection between traditional culture and modern life. point, and continue to meet the people’s growing needs for a better life.”

Today’s Xi’an is constantly exploring the contemporary value of historical culture and exploring the modern expression of traditional culture.

The protection of Han Chang’an City, Tang Daming Palace and other large sites are in harmony with the lives of the people. Chang’an Twelve Hours theme block displays Tang culture in a panoramic manner. The elements collide with dazzling sparks.

“Let the cultural relics collected in museums, the heritage displayed on the vast land, and the words written in ancient books come alive”, the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping are vividly practiced here.

“Golden Business Card” Promotes Exchanges and Mutual Learning among World Civilizations

Historical and cultural heritage is a messenger to promote people-to-people bonds and a carrier to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

In May 2015, the ancient city of Xi’an welcomed Modi, the distinguished guest from India, with a Tang-style entry ceremony. Afterwards, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi jointly watched the theatrical performance “Dream of Chang’an”, which reflects the mutual integration of the two civilizations of China and India.

In May 2017, at the opening ceremony of the first “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, President Xi Jinping used the millennium “gilded copper silkworm” as evidence to tell the history of the ancestors who opened up the ancient Silk Road more than 2,000 years ago and opened a new window for friendly exchanges between China and foreign countries. feat.

This “gilded copper silkworm” was unearthed in Shiquan County, Shaanxi Province in 1984, with a total of 9 abdominal segments from the beginning to the end, exquisitely crafted and lifelike in shape.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Xiaoguang

The gilt bronze silkworms of the Han Dynasty, now in the Shaanxi History Museum, symbolize abundance and devotion in traditional Chinese culture, and witness the “inextricable” connection between Eastern and Western civilizations.

Civilizations communicate because of diversity, learn from each other because of exchanges, and develop because of mutual learning.

More than 2,000 years ago, the camel bells echoed along the ancient Silk Road. Today, the mighty and magnificent historical river has continuously injected cultural confidence into the ancient city of Xi’an, and the Millennium Silk Road has radiated new vitality.

The upcoming China-Central Asia Summit will draw a new blueprint for China-Central Asia relations, making Xi’an, a thousand-year-old capital, once again attract the attention of the world.

Source: Xinhuanet

