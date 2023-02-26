Here is the news for businesses

With today’s vote in the Chamber, the decree One thousand extensions it is Law.

Numerous innovations have been introduced that directly affect companies and Made in Italy.

In fact, the measure introduces new measures under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, including the tax credit on capital goods, the decoder bonus at home, the export of ferrous scrap, the Polis project for quick access to PA services, the policies property insurance and the foundation of an Italian center for the design of semiconductor integrated circuits.

On the tax credit capital goodsthe provision extends the “Transition 4.0” tax credit until 30 November 2023 on condition that by 31 December 2022 the order for capital goods has been accepted by the seller and payment of at least 20% of the cost has been made of acquisition.

About the incentiveBonus Decoder a casa” an important innovation is introduced in favor of pensioners with a pension income of less than 20,000 euros and who are over 70 years of age. In fact, the date of free delivery of the decoder by the Post Office has been extended until 31 December 2023 and the provision has also been extended to third sector entities.

Changes also in the regulations concerning the notification obligations of exports of ferrous scrap which is in fact extended until 31 December 2023. The decree also introduces quantitative limits for exports and provides that failure to notify quantities below the new thresholds does not give rise to sanctions, even with retroactive effect.

In order to facilitate the implementation of the Polis project, le Houses of digital citizenship services, the suspension of the obligations relating to competition in the digital services sector envisaged for Poste Italiane has been extended until 31 December 2026. The project aims to promote the economic, social and territorial cohesion of small urban centers and inland areas of the country through the creation of a proximity one-stop shop that ensures citizens the possibility of using all public services through of a single point of access to the Poste Italiane platform.

The impasse for the validity of the statements is then released insurance policies ten-year posthumous years, referring to some specific requirements established by the Mise decree (today MIMIT) of 20 July 2022, n. 154, for which the qualification had been issued before it.

Finally, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Minister of Economy and Finance will work together to draft the deed of incorporation and the statute of the foundation of an Italian Center for semiconductor integrated circuit designin order to promote the design and development of integrated circuits, strengthen the professional training system in the field of microelectronics and ensure the establishment of a network of universities, research centers and companies that favor innovation and technology transfer.