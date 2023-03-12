Home News The millionaire look of Aida Merlano did not go unnoticed
The millionaire look of Aida Merlano did not go unnoticed

Former congresswoman Aida Merlano, who was deported from Venezuela to Colombia, caused a stir in networks for the luxurious clothes she wore.

After being a fugitive from justice for three years and confirming her arrival in Colombia, former congresswoman Aida Merlano has generated a stir in networks because of the appearance with which she arrived in the country.

In addition to offering a press conference, Merlano was seen wearing designer clothes and accessories, which generated multiple comments on networks.

The Moda 2.0 Twitter account set its sights on the ex-congresswoman’s appearance and has valued two of her garments at more than $5,000.

The Louis Vuitton bag that Merlano carried was launched on the market in 2016 and its value at that time was $3,750 dollars. As for the shoes, they are valued at around $1,160 dollars. In total, the ex-congresswoman’s pint exceeds $5,000.

Merlano was the first politician convicted of buying votes in Colombia, for which she received a sentence of 11 effective years in prison.

