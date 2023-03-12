Former congresswoman Aida Merlano, who was deported from Venezuela to Colombia, caused a stir in networks for the luxurious clothes she wore.

After being a fugitive from justice for three years and confirming her arrival in Colombia, former congresswoman Aida Merlano has generated a stir in networks because of the appearance with which she arrived in the country.

In addition to offering a press conference, Merlano was seen wearing designer clothes and accessories, which generated multiple comments on networks.

The Moda 2.0 Twitter account set its sights on the ex-congresswoman’s appearance and has valued two of her garments at more than $5,000.

The Louis Vuitton bag that Merlano carried was launched on the market in 2016 and its value at that time was $3,750 dollars. As for the shoes, they are valued at around $1,160 dollars. In total, the ex-congresswoman’s pint exceeds $5,000.

Merlano was the first politician convicted of buying votes in Colombia, for which she received a sentence of 11 effective years in prison.