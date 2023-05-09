The millionaire raffle that everyone is talking about. What is it about?

The famous American youtuber MrBeast has generated great expectations among his millions of followers on social networks with his new contest.

In honor of his 25th birthday, he has announced that he will raffle a total of 50,000 dollars, that is, close to 225 million Colombian pesos, among five lucky participants. Each of them will receive a cash prize of $10,000, equivalent to 45 million Colombian pesos.

To participate in this giveaway, those interested must be subscribed to his channel and follow him on his official Instagram account, in addition to sharing the contest post on his Instagram story and tagging a person in the comments. MrBeast has emphasized that these three steps are essential to be able to be part of the draw.

The content creator, who is known for his extreme dynamics, has generated so much noise with his raffle that thousands of Colombians have joined and therefore, it is not strange to see among our friends on social networks, the photo MrBeast with a briefcase full of dollars. hoping to be one of the chosen ones. Contest winners will be announced in the next 72 hours.

In addition, it should be noted that MrBeast has amassed his fortune thanks to his business skills. The youtuber has created several companies: A hamburger chain called ‘MrBeast Burger’, to this is added his online store, Shop MrBeast, where he sells various products related to his brand, including clothing, accessories and collectibles. All this has contributed to MrBeast being considered one of the most successful and millionaire youtubers today.