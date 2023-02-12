Less than 24 hours before the Super Bowl is played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, the cheapest ticket for the game that will be played this Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona, USA) costs $4,103.

That is the figure that appears this Saturday on StubHub, Reference portal for ticket resale in the US.

The ticket, corresponding to one of the upper corners of the stadium, it costs 3,035 dollars but to that you have to add more than 1,060 dollars of expenses management.

StubHub ensures on its website that, on average, its customers have paid for a ticket to the Super Bowl $5,678 per ticket without counting management fees and other extra charges.