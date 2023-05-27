The millionaire that Juan del Mar took, winner of ‘Survivor’

Survivor, ‘The Island of the Famous’ It became one of the favorite programs in Colombian households, since the viewers were faithful witnesses of the demanding competitions and tests that were handled on the island. Furthermore, in this well-known reality several artists from the national show business showed all their skills and survival instinct.

In the last test of the competition, the finalists of Survivor were defined, these three stars showed their performance and discipline within the rigorous tests.

The first finalist was ‘El Mago’, who won the immunity test; the second is the actor Áco Pérez after performing a litmus test; and the third and last finalist was the singer Juan del Mar.