Home News The millionaire that Shakira is earning for her song with Bizarrap
News

The millionaire that Shakira is earning for her song with Bizarrap

by admin
The millionaire that Shakira is earning for her song with Bizarrap

Although the personal life of Shakira suffered a strong turn after the announcement of her separation with the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piquéhis career seems to be at the best moment, since his latest musical releases are in the top of the most listened to globally, something that not every artist can achieve.

Precisely the song that he released with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap, where he leaves several hints to his ex-partner and his new girlfriend Clara Chía is one of those that has achieved a great response from his fans who have shown him great support.

In fact, it was recently revealed that the song would be leaving very good dividends for the Colombian.

The figures of the song by Shakira and Bizarrap

A well-known medium revealed how much Spotify, a music streaming platform, was paying the Barranquillera for the reproduction of this song. The figure would be US$ 0.0033 for each one, according to the newspaper El Comercio, which, although it is not very high with many millions of minutes reproduced, can leave a good profit.

Currently, the song by the Colombian and the Argentine has more than 488,134,034 views on Spotify, being one of the most listened to in recent months, breaking records, monetizing up to $1,599,135.

Shakira prepares to move to the US

Apparently the woman from Barranquilla would already have everything ready to say goodbye to her old life in the old continent and move permanently to Miami with her two children Sasha and Milán. This was reported by the Spanish media, which mentioned that Shakira would already have her suitcases made of her.

You may also like

The art of the Venezuelan Gego arrives at...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Palm Sunday

Gold and silver do not know the risks...

“Participatory budgets have only remained on paper” –...

Weight loss injection Wegovy recommended for obese youth

The UN stands alongside Africa to put an...

Ruta del Dulce arrives at the parks of...

Holiday start at the airport: chaos for passengers...

Bunagana: beginning this Friday of the entry of...

the great leap back

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy