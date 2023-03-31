Although the personal life of Shakira suffered a strong turn after the announcement of her separation with the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piquéhis career seems to be at the best moment, since his latest musical releases are in the top of the most listened to globally, something that not every artist can achieve.

Precisely the song that he released with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap, where he leaves several hints to his ex-partner and his new girlfriend Clara Chía is one of those that has achieved a great response from his fans who have shown him great support.

In fact, it was recently revealed that the song would be leaving very good dividends for the Colombian.

The figures of the song by Shakira and Bizarrap

A well-known medium revealed how much Spotify, a music streaming platform, was paying the Barranquillera for the reproduction of this song. The figure would be US$ 0.0033 for each one, according to the newspaper El Comercio, which, although it is not very high with many millions of minutes reproduced, can leave a good profit.

Currently, the song by the Colombian and the Argentine has more than 488,134,034 views on Spotify, being one of the most listened to in recent months, breaking records, monetizing up to $1,599,135.

Shakira prepares to move to the US

Apparently the woman from Barranquilla would already have everything ready to say goodbye to her old life in the old continent and move permanently to Miami with her two children Sasha and Milán. This was reported by the Spanish media, which mentioned that Shakira would already have her suitcases made of her.