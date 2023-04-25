The millionaire that will leave Colombia the export of flowers for Mother’s Day

The is coming Mother’s Day, which honors the role of women within the family nucleus. On this date, the flowers of eastern Antioquia are an example of how an agricultural activity must evolve hand in hand with its people to generate quality of life, economic development, and something very important, serious opportunities for mothers as the central axis of our homes in society, assured Augusto Solano, president of Asocolflores.

Antioquian flowers occupy 33% of the hectares of flower production in Colombia. The flower sector generates employment in 26 municipalities of this department, benefiting an average of 3.5 people in the homes of this region.

How much did Colombia export in flowers in 2022?

The celebration of Mother’s Day is one of the most important seasons for this sector in the department. Between April and May 2022 US$ 63 million were exported, represented in 13,229 tonsfigures that registered an increase of 13% compared to 2021, in value, and 2% in volume.

By 2023, it is expected to exceed the records of the previous year. It should be mentioned that part of the global recognition of the Flowers of Colombia in sustainability issuessomething very important for importers from different countries on this date, is due to the floriculture of eastern Antioquia.

Entrepreneurs in conjunction with the Antioquia Regional Asocolflores advance programs and strategies that seek to positively impact the community and the environment. The promotion of family values, culture and education in the community are fundamental pillars of the work carried out by the Regional Antioquia to help fulfill the Agenda respectively in La Ceja, Rionegro and El Carmen de Viboral.

Specific actions have also been developed to home purchase or remodelingprovide their children with access to education and develop sports and cultural training schools, as a complement to their personal and professional development.

The environmental impact is also a fundamental pillar for this sector; only in 2022 the flower growers of the eastern municipalities of the region managed, under the highest sustainability standards, more than 665 thousand kg of waste, including hoods, straps, polyethylene, cardboard, scrap metal and others.

Likewise, in alliance with the companies Campo Limpio, Lito, Recopila and Ascrudos, the more than 42 thousand kg of pesticide containers and packaging, 3,800 kg of LED lamps, 750 kg of computers and peripherals, 600 gallons of used oil and 125 kg of lead cells and batteries. Antioquia flowers for the world According to Marcos Ossa, Our flowers are characterized by their variety, quality and durability.

To cite just one example, The chrysanthemums we grow, in great global demand on Mother’s Day, represent 46% of Antioquia’s exports this season. Chrysanthemums have an immense number of varieties, thanks, among other things, to the quality of our soils and the hybridization processes that are carried out on different farms in the region.

These varieties are exhibited annually during our Chrysanthemum Week in Rionegro. In addition to the chrysanthemum, it is worth noting the participation of other species from the region that are also popular this season, such as the Hydrangea (28%) and Lily and Aster with (2%) respectively.

The countries that consume the most Colombian flowers on Mother’s Day

The main export markets for flowers from Antioquia during the period of the mothers last year were led by The United States with 80%, however, markets such as Canada and the United Kingdom (5%) follow. respectively, Chile (4%) and other destinations with (6%).

Mother’s Day and the export of flowers from Antioquia for its celebration around the world, as well It means honoring the work of thousands of women who grow them with their effort and dedication, and recognizing the efforts of flower growers of the department for continuing to contribute to the development of homes and communities in the region, which significantly represent Colombia before the world, concluded Ossa.