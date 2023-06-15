The millionaire that you will have to pay if you want to see Nacional in a box

And now? Dorlan Pabón would have rejected the first offer for renewal

For many, Paulo Autuori’s game is not the same without dorlan pabon and although it seems obvious due to their conditions, they have called the team on several occasions as ‘Dorlan dependent’, so it remains up in the air whether or not to continue his career in the purslane box, since his contract is about to end.

After his great time at Monterrey in Mexico, ‘Memin’, as he is affectionately called, has several commitments on his agenda, including what will happen for Liga BetPlay in the last commitment of the final home runs of Colombian soccer, looking for the tournament finalists.

According to information from Felipe Sierra, a journalist from Win, dorlan pabon He would have already received a formal offer from the purslane team, which has the fans excited and worried, since the negative response to said proposal has left many questions in the air.

“The first renewal offer from Atlético Nacional to Dorlan Pabón was not accepted; for the proposed duration and salary. They will make him a new offer…”, the journalist from Win mentioned in his trill, where a new offer is expected to be made soon, which could be positive for him and for the club.

And what offers does Dorlan Pabón have from abroad?

According to Sierra, there would also be a proposal on the table for the Atlético Nacional striker to be able to play soccer abroad, precisely to a rather exotic destination, where some of the best players in the world have been, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

“A team from the East would give him $1.2M per year, but his priority is to continue in the ‘purslane'”wrote Sierra, about what would have been offered to the Nacional player, who has had a great season with Paulo Autuori’s team, who will seek to reach the grand final of the BetPlay League against Deportivo Pasto.