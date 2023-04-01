The fire occurred in Yalı Mahallesi Beach Street in Sakarya’s Karasu district. After a while, the flames started to rise after the midibus with 54 AFY 033 plates, which the driver left in park. Those who saw the smoke intervened in the fire with their own means. The minibus driver, whose name could not be learned, tried to extinguish the fire. Material damage occurred in the minibus, which was extinguished with fire extinguishers. It was learned that the fire started from the lighter in the minibus. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

