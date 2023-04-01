Home News The minibus that caught fire from the lighter part in Sakarya caught fire.
News

The minibus that caught fire from the lighter part in Sakarya caught fire.

by admin

The fire occurred in Yalı Mahallesi Beach Street in Sakarya’s Karasu district. After a while, the flames started to rise after the midibus with 54 AFY 033 plates, which the driver left in park. Those who saw the smoke intervened in the fire with their own means. The minibus driver, whose name could not be learned, tried to extinguish the fire. Material damage occurred in the minibus, which was extinguished with fire extinguishers. It was learned that the fire started from the lighter in the minibus. […]

See also  Promotion and application of electronic passenger tickets Ministry of Transport: Encourage the use of face recognition and other methods to enter the station and take the bus-China Informatization Homepage China Information Association

You may also like

Heavy video | Xiongan’s “new” changes-News Center-Nanhai.com

The tender reunion of Ana del Castillo and...

Intervention of the firefighters on construction site scaffolding...

Independence Cup 2023: the modality and the number...

Why is having cats fashionable?

Henan Province launches the 2023 “Public Employment Service...

Sky Sport, Serie A 2022/23 29th Matchday, TV...

A recruitment competition for 1628 people on behalf...

Radical change and liberals, in pursuit of the...

method allows you to unmask lies with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy