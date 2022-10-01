Home News The Minister of Education Bianchi signs the decree on the enhancement of teachers
The Minister of Education Bianchi signs the decree on the enhancement of teachers

More attention to didactic continuity, taking into account the years of teaching in the same school, and more attention to those who teach in disadvantaged areas. These are the points contained in the decree on the enhancement of teaching staff, in implementation of the PNRR reform on the recruitment and training of teachers, signed today by the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi.

The provision implements the provisions of the PNRR, in particular in the reform of the recruitment and training of teachers, recently approved by Parliament, which also intervened on the criteria for the enhancement of teachers.

With the signed provision, weight is given in the enhancement of teachers both to didactic continuity (taking into account the number of years spent in the same school that is in a province other than that of their home) and to staff who have been teaching for several years in educational institutions. territories with more disadvantaged socio-economic conditions, with greater dispersion or with the risk of depopulation.

The presence of both conditions will lead to a greater economic value. The decree has been sent to the supervisory bodies and will be made available on the newly registered Ministry website.

See also  The deputy No Vax Sara Cunial will be able to enter the Chamber without the Green Pass

