[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 30, 2022]Xiao Yaqing, Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China, has been investigated. According to Hong Kong media sources, Xiao tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrists before he was arrested, and the reason for his sack may be related to his work in Aluminum Corporation of China. The company was founded by Guo Shengkun, the current Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Both Xiao Yaqing and Guo Shengkun were born in the non-ferrous metal field. Xiao once served as Guo’s deputy in Chinalco and later succeeded Guo as the leader. In addition, after Xiao Yaqing entered the State Council, he served as the secretary of then Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang for a long time. Both Guo Shengkun and Zhang Dejiang were accused of being part of Jiang Zemin’s faction.

Hong Kong media: Xiao Yaqing’s attempted suicide is related to Chinalco

On July 28, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s website informed that Xiao Yaqing, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, had sacked.

On the 29th, Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” quoted information from Beijing as saying that Xiao Shi was taken away by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection from his residence in Beijing on Tuesday (26th). Before being taken away, he tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrists but failed.

As early as the afternoon of the 26th, it was rumored on Chinese social media that Xiao Ya Ya tried to cut his wrist and was taken away from his home.

According to Hong Kong media sources, Xiao Luoma is expected to be related to his tenure at Aluminum Corporation of China.

According to public information, Xiao Yaqing graduated from the Department of Metal Materials, Central South University of Mining and Metallurgy, majoring in non-ferrous metal pressure processing, and has worked in the non-ferrous metal industry for more than 20 years.

In 2003, Xiao Yaqing served as the deputy general manager of Aluminum Corporation of China, partnering with the then general manager Guo Shengkun. In 2004, Xiao Yaqing, who was only 45 years old, succeeded Guo Shengkun as the general manager and party secretary of Chinalco and concurrently the chairman of Chinalco.

Guo Shengkun has also worked in the non-ferrous metal industry for 20 years, and later served as the chairman of the board of supervisors of key state-owned large enterprises of the State Council of the Communist Party of China and the head of the preparatory group of China Aluminum Corporation. In 2001, Guo Shengkun served as the first general manager and party secretary of Aluminum Corporation of China.

In 2004, Guo Shengkun was transferred to the deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Guangxi Autonomous Region Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, and began his career in politics. At the same time, Xiao Yaqing, who succeeded Guo Shengkun, became famous in Chinalco until he was transferred to the deputy secretary-general of the State Council in 2009 and entered the political circles.

Guo Shengkun is involved in the case?

According to Hong Kong media sources, Xiao Yaqing’s sack may be related to Chinalco, a company founded by Guo Shengkun, which makes people doubt whether Guo Shengkun is involved.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to clean up the political and legal system. Guo Shengkun was accused of being the cousin of Zeng Qinghong, a leader of the Jiang faction, who repeatedly opposed Xi Jinping when he was in charge of the Ministry of Public Security. In 2017, Guo Shengkun was promoted to Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, but the outside world suspected that Zhao Kezhi, who was succeeded as the Minister of Public Security, was on the air.

The news of Xiao Yaqing’s attempted wrist-slashing has spread, and it has also been questioned whether it is involved in the CCP’s infighting.

The officials under investigation in the CCP committed suicide one after another. Some people did not want to be imprisoned because they did not want to be punished. Another important reason was to protect the network behind them or the backstage.

In addition, in the wording of Xiao Yaqing’s sack reported by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, it only mentioned “violation of laws and disciplines” without the word “serious”, and also called him a “comrade”. This is obviously different from the recent announcement of the dismissal of senior officials, and it is speculated whether there is another hidden situation.

Xiao Yaqing served as Zhang Dejiang’s secretary

“Ming Pao” reported that Xiao Yaqing was transferred to the deputy secretary-general of the State Council in February 2009, and was the secretary of then-vice-premier Zhang Dejiang. The Epoch Times report also pointed out that from 2009 to 2013, Xiao Yaqing’s responsibility was to ensure Zhang Dejiang’s daily work.

In 2013, Zhang Dejiang left the State Council and became the chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, and was promoted to the national level. Zhang Dejiang was also accused of being a member of Jiang Zemin’s faction.

Xiao Yaqing first partnered with Guo Shengkun, an official of the Jiang faction, in Chinalco. In 2009, Xiao Yaqing became the first stop in the political world, and was also favored by Zhang Dejiang, an official of the Jiang faction.

After Zhang Dejiang left the State Council, Xiao Yaqing was promoted to director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission in 2016, director of the State Administration for Market Regulation in May 2019, and transferred to the party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in July 2020. He has been serving in the State Council.

In July 2022, Xiao Yaqing became the 25th central management cadre to be sacked this year, and the highest-level “tiger” to be investigated this year.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Jing Zhongming/Xu Gengwen)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/07/29/a103490215.html