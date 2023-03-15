Sudani Net:

Lieutenant General (jurist) Anan Hamid Muhammad Omar, Director General of the Police Forces in charge of the tasks and powers of the Ministry of Interior, renewed that the police forces are applying the law without discrimination with professionalism and professionalism, during which they aim to extend security, protect lives and property, and fight and prevent crime throughout the different countries.

This came when he addressed today the employees of the police departments in the state of Khartoum, in the presence of members of the management and leadership bodies.

Referring to the satisfaction of the country’s leadership, represented by the president, deputy, and members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, with the great role played by the state police forces in terms of continuous efforts that have strengthened security and stability in the country in cooperation with the security committees in the states and localities.

Referring to cooperation and coordination with the justice and security agencies that work side by side in support of the security operation in the country to achieve the slogan (security is everyone’s responsibility).

He added that the efforts of the police personnel have been working for years during (24) continuous hours to preserve the state’s gains with high professionalism without getting bored or bored in the torrent of preserving the homeland and the security of the citizen.

The Director General of the Police Forces referred to the skepticism of some weak-minded people about the performance of the police forces and the spreading of malicious rumors with the aim of undermining and weakening the police forces, but they were disappointed, because the police accompanied the long history and cumulative experience that lasted (116) years during which it preserved the country under the hierarchical leadership of its employees and will remain strong Nor will she stoop to spare some on her.

He called on the organizers of the movement that the police forces are working to protect the strategic and ruling sites, in addition to the police departments that provide services to citizens as a symbol of national sovereignty.

Emphasizing the protection of the police forces for the processions that are committed to peace and the arrest of vandals who attack state property and bringing them to justice, especially drug abusers. The Director General of the Police Forces told the police to deal according to the law with everyone, including employees of the regular forces and the parties to the peace agreement, and would take all necessary legal measures with the outlaws. He warned against Attacking police stations and stations, and they will be dealt with decisively according to the law, in coordination with their leaders.

He saluted the efforts of the police forces and their prominent role in the police march through their experiences that illuminated the way and left clear fingerprints.

Revealing the endeavor of a few residing outside the country to attack the police and its employees by targeting us with misleading information from the owners of the purpose and they are not familiar with the laws and regulations that govern the work of the police and their duties towards the homeland and the citizen, and the law will be the final arbiter in their confrontation.

According to the follow-ups of the (Police Press Office), the Director General of the Police Forces in charge of the tasks and powers of the Ministry of Interior met with employees of the Operations Forces, Central Reserve Forces, Special Forces and employees of the state police, inspecting these forces and to determine their readiness to implement their insurance plans to extend security and stability and protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Director General of the Police Forces launched the Peaceful and Democratic Expression Initiative in accordance with the law.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)