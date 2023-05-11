Home » The Minister of Justice performs a successful surgery
Photo: Mounir Mhaimidat

Hespress from RabatThursday, May 11, 2023 – 11:55

Minister of Justice Abdel Latif Wehbe, Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, performed a head surgery in a clinic in Rabat, Thursday morning, which was successful.

According to Wehbe’s office, he “expresses his sincere thanks to the medical staff, the party’s leadership and bases, and all those who sympathize and support him in this health ailment.”

The same source stated that “Wahbi will undergo a period of convalescence by order of doctors, waiting for him to return to exercise all his duties, obligations and responsibilities with the same determination and persistence, in a way that achieves the interest of the country and the citizens and citizens and be in the service of the progress and prosperity of our country under the wise and rational leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him and grant him victory.” .

Authenticity and Modernity Party Abdul Latif Wehbe surgery
