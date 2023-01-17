This Monday morning, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, put into operation the first road that connects the municipalities of La Paz and Valledupar in the department of Cesar.

The project contemplated

the intervention of 10 km of track with a width of 7.3 m; berm

2 m right and 1 m left berm, with a paving structure made up of: 25 cm asphalt layer;

Although the road was designed and built in only one direction -from La Paz to the capital of Cesar-, Reyes expressed during the inaugural act that this “It can’t be like that.”

However, the minister mentioned that one of the “difficulties” To achieve mobility in both directions, the entrance to this road corridor is from the Cacique Upar roundabout, since the current layout only allows exit through this area.

The Rafael Escalona bridge, built around three decades ago, was remodeled by Invías. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

FOR NOW IT WILL BE ONE WAY

According to the head of the aforementioned national portfolio, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, “got engaged” to pave the area that is missing to reach the objective: “The mayor has promised me to pave that piece as quickly as possible, and as soon as it is paved, we will make the road two-way, round trip.”

EL PILÓN consulted Castro González about this possibility. The burgomaster indicated that the municipality will carry out these complementary works upon arrival in Valledupar. “We are going to make an adjustment so that the cars can access, I hope to do it as quickly as possible”, he claimed.

One of the concerns of the inhabitants of the San Fernando neighborhood, southeast of the Upar Valley, is the possible increase in vehicular traffic in the roundabout that adjoins the Transportation Terminal. However, in the current direction of the road, drivers have the option of heading towards the roundabout or towards 44th Street.

Officials of the national, departmental and local order, as well as veedores and citizens of Cesar, were present at the delivery ceremony. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS

Some engineers who attended the event considered those announcements “more political than technical”, since the two-way operation would also require investment for signaling from Valledupar to La Paz.

Other voices argue that the vehicles that drive to the World Capital of Vallenato can use the berm to park in case of any difficulty on the road, but otherwise they do not have the same space, which could put road safety at risk. (See image 2).

Image 2. The difference between the road berms could hinder two-way mobility, according to experts. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

SECOND ROAD

In addition to putting this corridor of approximately 9.8 kilometers into service, which will also reduce travel time, Minister Reyes assured that the Findeter Development Bank will award the contract for the second carriageway of this work in February for more than $80,000 million.

“Let it be clear to everyone that this is only 50% of the work. I think we can be starting works in the month of June and the construction would take two years”, explained the lawyer.

By Andrea Guerra Peña