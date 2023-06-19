The Ministerial Committee for Administrative Decentralization approves the final version of the joint and sectoral administrative representations

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Ministerial Committee for Administrative Decentralization approved, today, Monday in Rabat, the final version of joint and sectoral administrative representations at the regional and regional levels, during its fourteenth meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch.

According to a communiqué of the Presidency of the Government, which Al-Alam has a copy of, this meeting was devoted to continuing and accelerating the implementation of the requirements of the administrative decentralization workshops, which are receiving great attention from His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The same source stated that the final version of the joint and sectoral administrative representations at the regional and regional levels was approved after discussing and agreeing with the concerned sectors, highlighting that it was agreed to create regional and regional administrative poles that will form integrated administrative units that enjoy delegated management and clear terms of reference, as stipulated in the National Pact. for administrative centralization.

He noted that these decentralized representations in their new version will contribute to the development and improvement of the administration’s work at the regional and local levels, indicating that it has been approved to transfer a set of investment decisions to the region after they were taken at the center level, with the aim of speeding up investment-related decisions.

He added that through these measures, the Kingdom will be able to generalize the coverage of soil fields at its various levels: regions, prefectures and regions, with administrative representations representing all government sectors, to bring all administrative interests closer to the various actors, and to speed up decisions related to investment.

He pointed out that the meeting was an occasion to present the initial outcome of activating the National Pact for Administrative Decentralization, in addition to examining proposals for joint / sectoral administrative representations, which aim to achieve unity in the work of state interests and rationalization of expenditures by adopting the principle of mutual assistance in the use of human and material resources and their sharing in joint representations.

According to the communication, and after examining the results of downloading the administrative decentralization workshops, Mr. Akhannouch called on all concerned sectors, in implementation of the Royal Instructions, to expedite the full activation of the contents of the National Pact for Administrative Decentralization and translate it on the ground because of its direct effects on increasing the attractiveness of investment and facilitating the lives of female citizens. and citizens and bringing the administration closer to them, as well as its pivotal link to completing the download of advanced regionalization workshops.

He also called on all ministerial sectors to commit to evaluating the implementation of directorate designs and updating them within three years of their entry into force, as required by Article 22 of the Administrative Decentralization Charter, calling on them to fully comply with this legal requirement and expedite the updating of these designs, while adopting a new approach based on defining specializations of a special nature. The report to be transferred is accompanied by the necessary financial and human resources, and priority is given, on the occasion of updating the aforementioned designs, to decisions related to investment and decisions directly related to improving the access of citizens to administrative services.

According to the same source, the meeting was attended by the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Equipment and Water, the Minister of Health and Social Protection, the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Accelerators and Evaluation of Public Policies, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance. In charge of the budget, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of digital transition and administration reform, and Director General of the National Agency for Telecommunications Regulation.

