The Ministry initiated supervision over the decision to close schools in Lääneranna

The Ministry of Justice initiated a monitoring procedure to assess the legality of the Lääneranna municipal council’s decision, it is the decision of March 24 to close Metsküla and Lõpe schools from the fall and reduce Virtsu to four grades and Varbla and Koonga schools to six grades from the fall of 2024.

“An appeal was submitted to the Ministry of Justice. The ministry reviewed it and decided to initiate the supervision procedure,” confirmed Sessi Popel, public relations advisor of the Ministry of Justice.

According to Glen Roosaare, advisor of the Ministry of Justice’s Justice Administration Policy Freelance Service, the reorganization of the municipality’s education network is a decision with significant impact, which has great public interest. “Therefore, the Ministry of Justice considered it necessary to thoroughly assess its legality, including asking the municipality for additional explanations,” Roosaar told Lääne Elu through a spokesperson.

According to Roosaare, the ministry does not evaluate the expediency of the municipal council’s decision, but its legality. “If the Minister of Justice finds that the decision is unlawful and violates the public interest, he can propose to declare the decision invalid or to bring it into line with legal regulations,” said Roosaar.

The decision will be made on May 9 at the latest.

This year, 16 requests have been submitted to the Ministry of Justice to supervise some administrative acts of the local government. The ministry does not initiate supervision every time. Last year, 56 applications were submitted, supervision was initiated 20 times.

Lääneranna municipal council decided on March 24 that it will close Metsküla elementary school and Lõpe elementary school. With the decision of the council, Virtsu school will become a four-grade school from the fall, Varbla and Koonga schools will become a six-grade school from the fall of 2024. 13 commissioners voted in favor of the decision, eight were against. Before and during the session, which lasted over four hours, several hundred people demonstrated with posters in front of the Lääneranna municipal hall in Lihula.

All five schools have appealed to the Tallinn Administrative Court with a request to cancel the decision, Virtsu, Metsküla and Lõpe also with a request to establish a preliminary legal protection, so that the local government cannot close or reduce the schools until the court has made a decision.

On the initiative of Läänerantna village societies, signatures for the protection of rural schools will be collected in the environment of rahvagatus.ee until May 8, in order to send them to the Riigikogu. Nearly 2,000 signatures given for the protection of schools. The Estonian Parents’ Union has joined the initiative.