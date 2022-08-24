There is no automatism, but in the case of a possible request to Italy for the transfer of jurisdiction by the United States, an investigation would proceed in which the opinions of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are acquired, with a case-by-case assessment entrusted to the Minister of Justice also in light of the interests harmed by the crime and the damage caused to the injured persons.

This was explained by sources from the ministry in via Arenula, when asked about the case of the American soldier accused of having overwhelmed and killed the 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier in Porcia, adding that no request was made to the state, however. There is, therefore, a discretionary power entrusted to the ministry, but it is exercised in a rigorous way.

The same sources recall that there are precedents of serious crimes in which there was no transfer of jurisdiction when there were Italian victims and precedents of drunk soldiers at the wheel without third parties as injured parties in which instead there was a transfer of jurisdiction. .

If a request should arrive, the opinions of the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone and the Foreign Ministry will then be acquired. Based on these, and on the information that the judicial offices will deem to share, the Minister of Justice will decide whether or not to accept the request.