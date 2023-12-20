The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs fully supports the earthquake-stricken areas in Qinghai, Gansu and earthquake relief work – Xinhuanet

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has pledged full support for the earthquake-stricken areas of Qinghai and Gansu provinces in their relief efforts following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province on December 18.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Earthquake Emergency Response Plan II has been activated, with various measures being put in place to provide financial resources and support for the affected areas. The China Rural Development Foundation has dispatched rescue teams to Jishishan County in Gansu Province and Minhe County in Qinghai Province. Additionally, 2,400 humanitarian emergency response boxes and 2,000 quilts have been sent to the disaster area.

Various organizations and provinces have also stepped up to provide assistance. The Youcheng Entrepreneurs Rural Development Foundation has raised a donation of 1 million yuan and materials and medicines worth 2 million yuan. Several provinces, including Shandong and Jiangsu, have donated significant amounts of money and relief supplies to aid in the relief efforts.

Moving forward, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has outlined plans to increase assistance to those lifted out of poverty in the disaster-stricken areas. They will also provide guidance and support for post-disaster animal epidemic prevention, environmental disinfection, and the restoration of planting and breeding facilities to ensure the stability of agricultural product supply in the market.

The Ministry’s efforts aim to help the affected areas and its residents return to normalcy as quickly as possible after this devastating earthquake.