China Business News 2023-02-22 12:59:06 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On February 21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued the implementation opinions on the implementation of the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s deployment of key tasks for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023, and fully demonstrated the construction drawings for the first year of building a strong agricultural country. The opinion requires that this year focus on promoting the “three synergies”, that is, synergistically promote production capacity improvement and structural optimization, synergistically promote the consolidation of achievements and increase farmers’ income, and synergistically promote rural construction and rural governance.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation opinion to clarify the “construction drawing” of the year when the construction of a strong agricultural country started