Home News The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation opinion to clarify the “construction drawing” of the year when the construction of a strong agricultural country started
News

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation opinion to clarify the “construction drawing” of the year when the construction of a strong agricultural country started

by admin
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation opinion to clarify the “construction drawing” of the year when the construction of a strong agricultural country started

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-22 12:59:06

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On February 21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued the implementation opinions on the implementation of the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s deployment of key tasks for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023, and fully demonstrated the construction drawings for the first year of building a strong agricultural country. The opinion requires that this year focus on promoting the “three synergies”, that is, synergistically promote production capacity improvement and structural optimization, synergistically promote the consolidation of achievements and increase farmers’ income, and synergistically promote rural construction and rural governance.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation opinion to clarify the “construction drawing” of the year when the construction of a strong agricultural country started

On February 21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued the implementation opinions on the implementation of the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s deployment of key tasks for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023, and fully demonstrated the construction drawings for the first year of building a strong agricultural country. The opinion requires that this year focus on promoting the “three synergies”, that is, synergistically promote production capacity improvement and structural optimization, synergistically promote the consolidation of achievements and increase farmers’ income, and synergistically promote rural construction and rural governance.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Former Super Junior Qi Fan signed a contract with PA Entertainment to hold a fan meeting in March | Kim Qi Fan

You may also like

Health reform presents risks of corruption: Gaviria

Investors are long the S&P 500, slightly short...

Disp. Rates for February 2023 (repost)

Givenchy presents the new men’s sneaker TK-MX

Two people suffered stings from Africanized bees in...

The point on the technical innovations seen in...

Stabilize the economy and promote development with strong...

ILO recommends that Colombia adopt measures to set...

the update for the criticized PC version promises...

Indigenous people displaced from Venezuela in Paz de...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy