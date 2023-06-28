Home » The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs launched the Agricultural Industry Export Support Group… Close support from 13 related organizations :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Kwon Jae-han, Director of Agricultural Innovation Policy Office, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

[세종=뉴시스] The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on the 28th that it had launched the Agricultural Industry Export Support Group to support the overseas expansion of the agri-food front and rear industries. (Photo = Provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs) *Resale and DB prohibited

[세종=뉴시스] Reporter Oh Jong-taek = The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on the 28th that it had launched the ‘Agricultural Industry Export Support Group’ in which related organizations and industry associations participate to support the overseas expansion of agri-food front and rear industries such as intelligent farms (smart farms), agricultural equipment, and veterinary drugs. .

Domestic agricultural companies have secured competitiveness in various fields such as smart farms, agricultural equipment, and veterinary medicine, but most of them are small or start-ups, and have little export experience, making it difficult to enter overseas markets.

Along with the inauguration ceremony, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs expanded and reorganized the ‘Smart Farm Export Support Group’, which had been operating since September of last year, into an agricultural industry export support group. We plan to establish a support system so that the industry can accept the difficulties encountered in the process of overseas expansion and allow relevant organizations to provide prompt support according to the situation.

The Agricultural Industry Export Support Group is headed by Kwon Jae-han, Director of Agricultural Innovation Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Rural Development Administration, Korea Rural Community Corporation, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Food Education and Culture Information Service, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), Smart Farm A total of 13 organizations are participating, including industrial associations, Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperatives, Korea Fertilizer Association, Korea Seed Association, Korea Animal Medicine Association, and Korea Crop Protection Association.

Through the Smart Farm Korea website and call center (044-861-4545), we frequently receive complaints from companies. Organizations will gather every week to put their heads together to solve this problem, and discuss export support plans for each organization.

Director Kwon Jae-han said, “The government, related organizations, and associations will work together to support more companies in the agri-food front and back industries, and to help our agri-food companies actively develop overseas markets based on innovative technologies.”

[세종=뉴시스] Kwon Jae-han, head of the Agricultural Innovation Policy Office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was in charge of the head of the Agricultural Industry Export Support Group, which supports the overseas expansion of the agri-food front and rear industries. (Photo = Provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs) *Resale and DB prohibited

