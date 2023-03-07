Electronic flag – Rabat The Ministry of Health and Social Protection, based on the recommendations of the 66th meeting of the National Scientific Committee, has updated the treatment and health protocol for COVID-19, within the framework of the national plan to monitor and respond to the Corona pandemic. According to the Ministry’s statement, this fourth update comes in line with the principle of gradual management of public health emergencies, and after the remarkable improvement of the national epidemiological situation of COVID-19 and the recorded decrease, praise be to God, of the level of danger and lethality of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and in line with WHO recommendations. Globally, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection decided to adopt the updated protocol and it was circulated to public and private health institutions.

The communication said that the Ministry of Health and Social Protection informs all citizens that the daily bulletin for COVID-19 will stop starting from Monday, March 6, 2023, and a weekly bulletin will be approved every Friday evening, and it will be published through the official website of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and social media. Ministry’s Social.

The communication confirmed that Covid-19 still constitutes a global health emergency, and the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations will continue to accurately track the epidemiological situation at the national and international levels, and the public opinion will be informed of any development related to this pandemic.

The same communication added that the Ministry of Health and Social Protection advises people who show respiratory symptoms to wear a mask and avoid mixing with others or going to crowded places, with the clinic of health institutions for diagnosis and receiving appropriate treatment.

Through the same communication, the Ministry reminded elderly or chronically ill persons of the need to complete vaccination doses to boost immunity against severe COVID-19.