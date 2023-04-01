The Ministry of Civil Affairs has made arrangements to fully restore the normalized funeral service guarantee work during the Ching Ming Festival this year

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 31 (Reporter Gao Lei) The reporter learned from the regular press conference of the Ministry of Civil Affairs in the first quarter of 2023 on the 31st that the Ministry of Civil Affairs has recently made arrangements for the national Qingming Festival sweeping work, requiring all regions to fully resume Normalize funeral and interment service guarantee work, strictly prohibit arbitrary restrictions and suspension of funeral and interment services, and do a solid and meticulous job in guaranteeing mass sacrifice and sweeping services during the Qingming Festival.

It is understood that this year’s Ching Ming Festival is the first Ching Ming Festival since my country implemented the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection. This year’s Ching Ming Festival, the demand for outings, burials, mourning, and remembrance of relatives will increase significantly. In addition, there is only one day of the Ching Ming Festival holiday, and the characteristics of “short time, large flow, small space, and high density” are more prominent, and the flow of people during the festival on the Ching Ming Festival will be even greater. To this end, the Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a special notice and held a video conference, requiring all localities to fully understand the special importance of doing a good job in this year’s Qingming Festival sacrifice and sweeping work, strengthen the situation research and risk assessment of the Qingming Festival sacrifice and sweeping work, formulate a work plan, and clarify the specifics. measure.

The reporter learned from the press conference that the Ministry of Civil Affairs has also put forward clear requirements on the service guarantee work of funeral service organizations during the Qingming festival. All funeral and interment service agencies should timely release relevant information about funeral and sweeping through mobile clients, WeChat public accounts and other service channels, so as to facilitate the masses to grasp the dynamics of funeral and sweeping in a timely manner; The measures are publicly announced; starting from the convenience of the masses, through adding service windows, extending service hours, optimizing service processes, innovating service methods, and strengthening humanistic care, we will try our best to provide more high-quality, efficient, convenient, and warm services, and continuously improve public satisfaction Spend.

“Considering the difficulty of using smart technology for different groups, especially the elderly, we require funeral service agencies in all regions to retain the traditional offline service model and set up green and convenient channels to meet the needs of special groups. At the same time, all regions must fully investigate and demonstrate Basically, appointments, staggered peak hours, and flow limitation are adopted to reduce the density of people during the peak period of festival sweeping and prevent various safety accidents.” said Wang Jinhua, director of the Department of Social Affairs of the Ministry of Civil Affairs.