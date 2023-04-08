The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will very likely be based at the new address before long. However, they will not be moved, only the signs with the current street name will be replaced.

This is happening at the request of Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď (Democrats, originally OĽaNO), who turned to the Nové Mesto district with a request to change the name of the part of Kutuzová street. The buildings of the Ministry of Defense are to be located on General Viest Square, which will be named in honor of the commander of the rebel army from the Slovak National Uprising (1944).

Search for Slovak personalities

Military historians and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Daniel Zmeko came up with the idea of ​​changing the name of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense. “For six years of his active military service during the First Republic, Viest worked precisely in Bratislava, where he held high command and staff positions,” explains the Ministry of Defense.

“Nothing against Mikhail Kutuzov, he is a man who led the tsarist Russian troops in the 18th-19th centuries, fought with the army of Napoleon Bonaparte, we just did not find any connection with Slovakia, nor with Bratislava, nor with our armed forces, unlike General Viesta – a hero that Slovakia needs today,” adds Naď.

Why does the Ministry of Defense want to change the long-standing name of the headquarters right now?

“Even during the period