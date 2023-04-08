Home News The Ministry of Defense does not want to be located on the street of the Russian Marshal Kutuzov, it proposes the creation of General Viest Square
News

The Ministry of Defense does not want to be located on the street of the Russian Marshal Kutuzov, it proposes the creation of General Viest Square

by admin
The Ministry of Defense does not want to be located on the street of the Russian Marshal Kutuzov, it proposes the creation of General Viest Square

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will very likely be based at the new address before long. However, they will not be moved, only the signs with the current street name will be replaced.

This is happening at the request of Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď (Democrats, originally OĽaNO), who turned to the Nové Mesto district with a request to change the name of the part of Kutuzová street. The buildings of the Ministry of Defense are to be located on General Viest Square, which will be named in honor of the commander of the rebel army from the Slovak National Uprising (1944).

Search for Slovak personalities

Military historians and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Daniel Zmeko came up with the idea of ​​changing the name of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense. “For six years of his active military service during the First Republic, Viest worked precisely in Bratislava, where he held high command and staff positions,” explains the Ministry of Defense.

“Nothing against Mikhail Kutuzov, he is a man who led the tsarist Russian troops in the 18th-19th centuries, fought with the army of Napoleon Bonaparte, we just did not find any connection with Slovakia, nor with Bratislava, nor with our armed forces, unlike General Viesta – a hero that Slovakia needs today,” adds Naď.

Why does the Ministry of Defense want to change the long-standing name of the headquarters right now?

“Even during the period

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

“Clan confrontations” kill 9 people in northeastern Syria

Don’t know what food to prepare? find some...

THE CYCLONE – April 9 in prime time...

The death of the Director General of the...

Perspectives. Young people, facing the drug-trafficking trap in...

Decentralized Exchange dYdX Announces Shutdown of Services for...

Poem: “We were humiliated after the epidemic by...

Wander Mosquera, referee of the National-Junior match

Covid Germany, all restrictions lifted today

[녹유 오늘의 운세] Born in 1993, have a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy