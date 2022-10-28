Source title: The Ministry of Ecology and Environment released a report that in 2021, China‘s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will be reduced by 3.8% over the previous year

Yesterday (27th), the Ministry of Ecology and Environment released the "2022 Annual Report on China's Policies and Actions on Climate Change". According to the report, according to preliminary calculations, in 2021, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) will be 3.8% lower than in 2020. Li Gao, director of the Department of Climate Change Response of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, introduced that the report comprehensively demonstrated the new deployment of climate change response, climate change mitigation and adaptation, policy system and policy guarantee, and active participation in global climate governance to address climate change since 2021. my country's new progress in addressing climate change. The data in the report shows that since 2021, China has actively implemented the Paris Agreement, and focused on the goal of peaking and carbon neutrality, vigorously, orderly and effectively promoted various key tasks, and achieved remarkable results. Last year, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 50.8% compared with 2005, non-fossil energy accounted for 16.6% of primary energy consumption, the total installed capacity of wind power and solar power generation reached 635 million kilowatts, and coal consumption per unit of GDP was significantly reduced. , the forest coverage and stock volume have achieved "double growth" for 30 consecutive years. It successfully launched the carbon emission rights trading market covering the largest amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, reversing the trend of rapid growth of carbon dioxide emissions. As of October 21, 2022, the cumulative transaction volume of carbon emission allowances in the national carbon emission rights trading market was 196 million tons, with a cumulative transaction value of 8.58 billion yuan, and the market operation was generally stable and orderly. With complex climatic conditions and fragile ecological environment, my country is one of the countries most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. This summer, extreme weather occurred frequently and frequently in some areas of our country, which had a serious impact on people's production and life. Li Gao introduced that, in general, under the background of global climate change in recent years, my country has shown a trend of increasing and intensifying extreme weather and climate events. Heavy rains, floods, high temperatures, droughts, low temperatures, etc. have experienced extreme extremes, with obvious regional stages, and abnormal situations occur frequently and frequently. The scope of influence and the resulting losses have further increased. It is proposed to enhance our ability to adapt to climate change higher requirements. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen my country's ability to adapt to climate change, promote inter-ministerial exchanges and sharing of resources, information, and data, strengthen climate change adaptation work force and capacity building, and expand international cooperation in climate change adaptation. "We will also strengthen communication and coordination with relevant departments to further form synergy in improving the climate change observation network, strengthening climate change monitoring, forecasting and early warning, strengthening climate change impact and risk assessment, and strengthening comprehensive disaster reduction and prevention, so as to improve my country's climate change monitoring and early warning. and risk management ability and level." Li Gao said. focus on Overall planning for my country's adaptation to climate change by 2035 The "National Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change 2035" was issued this year, benchmarking the construction of a beautiful China and making overall plans for my country's adaptation to climate change by 2035. Li Gao said that the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will guide local governments to formulate provincial-level action plans to adapt to climate change, and promote local efforts to adapt to climate change. Carry out work on adaptation to climate change. At present, the "Guidelines for Compiling Provincial Action Plans for Adaptation to Climate Change" have been issued, and special training for local governments will be organized to strengthen guidance on local adaptation to climate change.

focus on

