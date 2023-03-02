In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on March 1, the Ministry of Education held an in-depth study promotion for the directly affiliated organs Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the first guidance report meeting of the Ministry’s party group theoretical study center group in 2023. Jiang Xiaojuan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress and an adjunct professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, was invited to give a report entitled “The New Stage of Chinese-style Modernization: Opportunities and Challenges”. Wang Jiayi, Chen Jie, Wang Chengwen, and Wu Yan, members of the Ministry’s party group, attended the meeting. The report will be chaired by Chen Jie.

Jiang Xiaojuan centered on in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization, from the new look of China after the establishment of a well-off society in an all-round way, Chinese practice and international experience in modernization, and the path selection of Chinese-style modernization Systematic elaboration and in-depth interpretation of four aspects, namely, the complexity of modernization and the new requirements for personnel training.

Party members and cadres have said that the report has a broad vision, rich content, and profound connotations. It is of great reference significance to speed up the construction of a strong education country and run education that satisfies the people with the spirit of instructions.

The report will take the form of a combination of online and offline. Comrades in charge of various departments and bureaus of the Ministry and directly affiliated units participated in the main venue, and more than 5,000 party members and cadres of directly affiliated agencies listened and watched simultaneously through the live broadcast of the online party school.