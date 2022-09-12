On September 11, the earthquake site work team of the China Earthquake Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Management completed the compilation of the “Sichuan Luding M 6.8 Earthquake Intensity Map” through on-site earthquake damage investigations at 200 survey points in the disaster area, and officially released it to the public.

At 12:52 on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province. Over the past few days, the earthquake site work team of the China Earthquake Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Management has conducted on-site investigations, and has fully referred to the fracture structure, instrument intensity, aftershock distribution, focal mechanism, UAV remote sensing and other scientific and technological support achievements, combined with strong vibration observation records. The intensity distribution of this earthquake.

The highest intensity of the Luding earthquake in Sichuan is IX degree (9 degrees), the long axis of the isoseismic line is northwest, the long axis is 195 kilometers, the short axis is 112 kilometers, the area of ​​VI degree (6 degrees) and above is 19,089 square kilometers, involving Sichuan There are 3 cities (states) in the province, 12 counties (cities, districts), and 82 towns (streets).

The IX degree (9 degree) area covers an area of ​​280 square kilometers, mainly involving Moxi Town, Detuo Town, Yanzigou Town and Dewei Town in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture; Township, Xinmin Tibetan and Yi Township, a total of 7 townships.

The VIII degree (8 degree) area covers an area of ​​505 square kilometers, mainly involving Moxi Town, Yanzigou Town, Detuo Town and Dewei Town in Luding County, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture; Township, Xinmin Tibetan and Yi Township, a total of 7 townships.

The VII degree (7 degree) area covers an area of ​​3,608 square kilometers, mainly involving Yanzigou Town, Luqiao Town, Dewei Town, Moxi Town, Lengmoan Town, Xinglong Town, Detuo Town and Pangba Town, Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. , Yulin Street, Gonggashan Town, Kangding City, Hongba Township, Wanba Town, Jiulong County; Caoke Tibetan Township, Xiluo Tibetan Township, Anshunchang Town, Wanggangping Yi Tibetan Township, Fengle Township, Shimian County, Ya’an City, Xinmian Street, Yingzheng Township, Meiluo Town, Xinmin Tibetan and Yi Township, Yonghe Township, Yidong Town, Fuxiang Township, Qianyu Town in Hanyuan County, Niubeishan Town in Yingjing County, and Laohe Town in Tianquan County, totaling 27 townships (streets).

The VI degree (6 degree) area covers an area of ​​14,696 square kilometers, mainly involving 32 townships (streets) in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 35 towns (streets) in Ya’an City, and 9 townships in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, with a total of 76 townships (streets).

In addition, some townships and other parts of the area outside the Ⅵ degree (6 degree) area were also affected, and some old houses were damaged and damaged.

It is understood that the earthquake intensity refers to the degree to which the ground and various buildings in a certain area are affected by an earthquake during an earthquake. It is divided into 12 intensity levels from degree I to degree XII. The highest intensity of the Luding earthquake is IX degree (9 degrees) usually: most brick (soil, stone) wood structure houses are destroyed and severely damaged; a few of the wooden frame houses are destroyed, and most of them are severely damaged and moderately damaged; fortifications Most of the brick-concrete structure houses are severely damaged and moderately damaged, and a few are slightly damaged; a few unfortified brick-concrete structure houses are damaged, and most of them are severely damaged and moderately damaged; a few reinforced concrete frame structure houses are severely damaged, and most of them are moderately damaged and slightly damaged.

Relevant experts from the Ministry of Emergency Management said that the prominent feature of this earthquake is that the earthquake caused many and extremely serious geological disasters, resulting in a large number of casualties, damage to buildings and infrastructure, and many lifelines such as roads, communications, water supply and power supply were interrupted. Experts agreed that preventive measures and awareness should be further strengthened in areas prone to geological disasters. (Reporter Chen Di)