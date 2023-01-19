Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo is in Davos, Switzerland, accompanying President Gustavo Petro at the World Economic Forum. From there he assured that there is no need to continue raising reference interest rates in Colombia, despite inflation, which in 2022 closed at 13.12% according to Dane.

“The fact that inflation continued to rise in December was problematic, we don’t deny it, but I think it was the peak,” the minister told Reuters.

Ocampo is part of the board of directors of the Banco de la República, which will meet on January 27 to decide interest rates in the country. With what the minister said, it is expected that he will oppose further raising rates. “Yes, that is my opinion, the opinion of the Government,” he also said.

Co-director Olga Lucía Acosta will also be present at that meeting, who came to replace former minister Alberto Carrasquilla after the Council of State annulled his appointment for not complying with the gender quota.

Regarding a possible intervention to stop the devaluation of the Colombian peso, the head of portfolio assured that this measure is not being considered.

“We discussed at the meeting of the central bank and we agreed that it did not make sense to intervene (…) that decision is maintained,” said the minister. “In any case, the technical team of the central bank expects a greater appreciation of the exchange rate. I think that up to now the exchange rate has reached a more reasonable level,” Ocampo said.

A Latin American economic agreement

At the World Economic Forum, José Antonio Ocampo launched an initiative for Latin American countries to reach an agreement for the redistribution of resources so that the region can “contribute more effectively to the global tax policy debate.”

“The shared interest of the region for an inclusive, sustainable and equitable global tax system requires a consolidated voice that has a true impact at the global level, for which it is necessary to open an official space for discussion and coordination,” he explained in this regard. the minister.

Ocampo’s idea is that in the future the burden on taxpayers can be reduced through transparency and efficiency in the distribution of resources.

Latindadd, Oxfam and the Tax Justice Network jointly signed a declaration asking the countries of the region to join the initiative. There, these organizations highlighted the efforts of Colombia and Chile with their most recent tax reforms.

Petro’s agenda in Davos

In the meetings he has held in Davos, President Gustavo Petro has reinforced his message about a possible food crisis due to climate change.

The first event he attended was the session ‘Food Action Alliance: Investing in Greater Resilience’, in which he unveiled his strategy to alleviate hunger in the most remote areas of the country with his Food Action Alliance Strategy. 2023-2025.

For this January 18, he has scheduled a meeting with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, and with the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Then, you will participate in the session ‘Leading the charge through Earth’s new normal’, where topics such as biodiversity, oceans and climate action will be discussed.

Later, he will participate in the session 'Leadership for Latin America', together with other Latin American presidents; Immediately afterwards, he will meet with the vice president of Nestlé, Laurent Freixe, to talk about some of the company's business in Colombia. And he will end his day by attending the dialogue 'Sustainable Solutions for Latin America'.

