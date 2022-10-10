The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the explosions in several cities in Ukraine: I hope the situation can be eased as soon as possible

Beijing News According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on October 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning hosted a regular press conference. Some of the transcripts of the meeting are as follows:

Reuters: This morning, strong explosions occurred in many cities including the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. This is obviously a retaliation by Russia. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Crimea Bridge bombing was a terrorist attack. What is China‘s comment?

Mao Ning: We have noticed relevant reports. Hope the situation can be eased as soon as possible.

Reuters reporter: Follow up on the situation in Ukraine. You just said that China hopes that the situation will be eased as soon as possible. Is China really worried about the current situation in Ukraine? Especially with the explosions happening in many places in Ukraine today.

Mao Ning: China has repeatedly reiterated its position on the Ukraine issue. We always maintain that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises should be supported. We hope that all parties can properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation. China is also willing to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation.

Reuters: You just said that China hopes that all parties will play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation. Does China believe that the series of bombings in many places in Ukraine today are constructive measures taken by Russia to ease the situation?

Mao Ning: I have just stated China‘s position on the Ukraine issue. It is important that all parties adhere to the direction of dialogue and negotiation and jointly promote the de-escalation of the situation.

Reuters: Has China maintained communication with Russia and Ukraine on the recent escalation of the situation in Ukraine?

Mao Ning: China maintains communication with all parties. We are willing to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the situation.

Edited by Deng Shuhong