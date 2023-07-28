The Ministry of Health continues to apply measures to combat the disease in the country

This July 28 marks World Hepatitis Day, a disease that consists of an inflammation of the liver, caused by various factors, which can increase the levels of the pathology.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, the date was chosen to reflect on the progress and achievements in the fight against viral hepatitis and to address the gaps and needs in efforts to eliminate these diseases as a public health problem.

The United Nations Organization mentions that some of the causes that can bring about the disease is the high consumption of alcohol, the interference of poisons and medical substances that are not controlled by health specialists. Which can cause inflammation of the organ due to the appearance of viruses that can go from level A to levels B, C, D and E, if not treated in time.

Enrique Mazenettepidemiologist and manager of the epidemiology area of ​​Coosalud EPS at the national level, pointed out the processes that the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, have come ahead to combat the pathology in the territory “Some of the measures implemented have been the route of promotion and maintenance of health, the offer of hepatitis C tests, to people with risk factors such as a history of transfusions before 1996, to those over 50 years of age or who have maintained unprotected sexual intercourse, in addition, hepatitis B testing is offered to all pregnant women, among others”.

Regarding the management to control the four levels in which the disease increases, Mazenett indicated that: “They have been carrying out prevention of types of hepatitis by strengthening the vaccination program against level B, likewise since 2021 the Ministry and the Resource Administrator of the General System of Social Security in Health (ADRES), have been processing the centralized purchase of treatments against hepatitis C for patients, both in the subsidized and contributory schemes, which are administered free of charge through the EPS. Treatment for hepatitis C is highly effective with few side effects, yet more than 95% of those who receive the full 12-week course without interruption are cured.”

The alarm symptoms that the disease presents are a yellowish color change in the skin, also in the eyes, mucus and urine. White colored beams, however, according to what was stated by the epidemiologist, in some cases these symptoms do not usually occur.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE VACCINE

The most widely applied biologics in the country have been against hepatitis A and B, which have been considered highly effective in blocking the disease, leading to a reduction in infection.

The recent newsletter of the National Institute of Health (INS), represented in the Epidemiological week number 29 that goes from July 16 to 22, shows that the populations where the disease is mostly concentrated are Afro-descendants with 14.4% pregnant female population with 13% and finally the indigenous communities which present 8.2% of cases.

In the same way, the cities that register the highest numbers of hepatitis B are Bogotá, Cali, Medellín and Cúcuta and with cases of hepatitis C are Bogotá, Cali and Medellín.

HOW TO PREVENT THE DISEASE?

-Taking control of the application of vaccines against hepatitis A and B is an effective way to prevent infection by these viruses.

-Verify that needles and syringes must be used only once and never shared

-Being responsible when having sex using condoms can reduce the risk of transmission of hepatitis B and C.

-Avoid sharing items for personal use such as razors, nail clippers, toothbrushes, as they may be contaminated with infected blood

PRACTICES TO PROTECT THE LIVER FROM HEPATITIS

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, and healthy fats can help keep your liver healthy.

-Avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages that can harm and increase the risk of suffering from the disease.

– Weight gain can contribute to manifestations of high accumulation of fat in the liver, generating liver diseases

– The constant use of chemical products and medications can damage the liver, so it is recommended to follow your doctor’s instructions and not self-medicate.

